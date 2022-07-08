OSU Extension – July 2022

Mushrooms are the focus of this month’s Warm Springs OSU Extension education on KWSO. When picking out fresh mushrooms – they should feel relatively dry and firm. Try and avoid dark spots. You should buy an amount of fresh mushrooms that you can use within a few days.

Store mushrooms in a paper bag in the refrigerator. Avoid airtight containers that can collect moisture and cause the mushrooms to spoil faster.

Mushrooms are a good source of B Vitamins that help the body produce energy from food.

Some wild mushrooms are very toxic so be sure you eat mushrooms from a reliable source.

Here’s more Mushroom Info

A yummy Mushroom treat is an Asparagus Mushroom Melt that’s made with mushrooms, onions, & asparagus – on top of a toasted English Muffin and topped with mozzarella cheese. Download the recipe HERE

—

Also this month OSU Extension shares information about Pickling Vegetables. Pickling is one of the oldest methods of food preservation. There are two ways you can do pickling.

Brined (fermented) pickles require several weeks of “curing” at room temperature. During this period, colors and flavors change. Acid is produced as lactic acid bacteria grow.

Quick (unfermented) pickles are made in 1 or 2 days by adding acid in the form of vinegar. It is critical to add enough vinegar to prevent bacterial growth.

Here’s some info about what you need to know about Pickling Vegetables

—

Finally, with hot summer days, and ongoing concerns over water outages, it’s important to educate yourself on how to ensure that you have a safe drinking supply. Natural disasters, infrastructure failures, emergency situations happen. Plan for be ready for the unknown. OSU Extension shares THIS INFO on water basics.