KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 10, 2022

It is declared fire season on the Warm Springs Reservation and there are now restrictions on burning. If you have any questions, contract the Fire Management Dispatch office at 541-553-1146.

The Metolius Spike and Rail celebration is Saturday July 16th. The Parade is at 11am with the Celebration in the park from noon til 2. A live auction is 2:30-4 and the Cheyenne West Band will play 4-8pm.

Simnasho’s 19th annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is this Tuesday and Wednesday at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. Ahead of the event – there will be a parade Monday evening with a 3 person stick game tournament after the parade. Tuesday Night is the weenie roast at 6 followed by the Powwow. Wednesday Morning the Hot Summer Fun Run Walk is at 10:30, The Potluck BBQ is at 6 with the Powwow at 7.

Cascades East Transit Route 20 serves travelers between Warm Springs and Madras. You can find the schedule at the Cascades East Transit website, where you can also download their Real-time App

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application is now open. It is a new state financial aid program for tribal students. It can pay for most or all public college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of August 1, 2022. To learn more and apply, go to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.

Tribal Council, based on recommendations from the local COVID-19 Response Team, is now requiring face masks in all tribal buildings and at all indoor community events, whenever you are unable to socially distance. Proper wearing of masks is required with your nose and mouth completely covered.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can order online at https://www.covid.gov/tests or call 1-800-232-0233. Locally – you can pick up a home test kit for COVID-19 at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school – during the work day. Evenings and weekends you can get test kits at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents support each other in empowering and encouraging our youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

The Camp Ollie Summer Reading Program, featuring stories and beading, is coming up July 14th at the Warm Springs Community Center. Light snacks will be provided. It starts at 10:30am.

A social gathering sharing cultural and traditional arts will be held the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month from 9am to noon at the Culture & Heritage Department. Community members are invited to join and share and learn from each other. The first gathering is July 12th.