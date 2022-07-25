KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 26, 2022

A Youth Baseball Clinic will be held over 4 days this and next week. There will be 4 sessions: Today and Thursday and again next Tuesday and Thursday – from 10am – 12pm and 1-3pm. They will be covering fundamentals. Youth should bring a mitt, gym shoes and wear comfortable clothes. The Clinic will be held at the Old Elementary School. For more information contact Edmund Francis or Frank Smith.

Tribal Council will be session this morning. On the agenda are updates on Governmental Affairs, Finance, Administrative Services and I H S.

Funeral services for Joseph C. Torkelson will be held today. The dressing is at 9am at the Agency Longhouse, followed by one Seven before departing to Wolfe Point Cemetery. After burial, they will return to the longhouse for the Crying Ceremony, Giveaway and a sack lunch meal. Please follow COVID-19 protocol and wear a mask.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes today and again on September 1st. You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

A social gathering sharing cultural and traditional arts will be held this morning from 9am to noon at the Culture & Heritage Department. Community members are invited to join, share and learn from each other. It’s held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday each month.

Warm Springs Senior Meals are now Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up back at the Senior Center. Tuna Casserole is on today’s Menu.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

Warm Springs OSU Extension has postponed their blueberry pie filling demonstration class for tomorrow due to the extreme heat. They will reschedule and let folks know when the new date for the workshop is set.

The Shell Station in Warm Springs is advertising for a cashier. Applications can be picked up at Shell and will be accepted until August 5th. For more information call 541-553-3484.

There is a Youth Mural Class for ages 14-18 coming up this fall. The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxsimisha are teaming up for this 5 week class that will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 4:30-6. To sign up call Mallory at 541-553-3148 or email her at mallory@wscat.org.

“Faces From The Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America” is on display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibit Gallery. The Museum will be closing for the lunch hour until further notice. It is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am-12pm, and 1-5pm.

Cascades East Transit operates bus service throughout Central Oregon including Route 20 between Warm Springs and Madras. You can find the bus schedule at the Cascades East Transit website and there – you can also find the link to download the CET Real-time App

The drive through window at Warm Springs Housing Authority is now open. The reception desk is in the new part of the building as well – so please use the southern entrance.

The 21st Century Community Learning program is hosting a Summer Acceleration Program August 1st through the 19th for Jefferson County 509J students. You do need to register your child for them to attend. In Warm Springs you can do that on Monday and Wednesday mornings at the K8 office. You can also sign up online