KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 5, 2022

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs summer program is at the Warm Springs K8 is Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

The Warm Springs Recreation Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is weekdays 8am – 5pm. They offer field activities and games, water play, gardening and outdoor arts and crafts.

The Jefferson County Summer Food Program is for all youth 18 and Younger. In Warm Springs at the K8 Breakfast is from 8-8:45 and Lunch from noon to 12:30. At Kids Club in Madras – Breakfast is from 8-8:30 and Lunch 11:15-12. Kids do need to eat on site.

Warm Springs Sanitation was closed yesterday and so will be doing Monday garbage pickup today. The Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

Warm Springs Community Wellness offers adult basketball at the old elementary school gym on Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 8:30 pm and Friday at noon.

Electric Company customers can report electrical outages when they occur – directly to your power company. Wasco Electric Co-Op customers can call 800-341-8580. Central Electric Co-Op can call 541-548-2144 during business hours or 866-459-8651 after hours. For Pacific Power – call 877-508-5088 or you can report an outage online at their website.

Cascades East Transit operates bus service throughout Central Oregon including Route 20 between Warm Springs and Madras. The Cascades East Transit website is where you can find the bus schedule and a link to download the CET Real-time App.

The drive through window at Warm Springs Housing Authority is now open. The reception desk is in the new part of the building as well – so please use the southern entrance.

The Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District has Summer Swim Classes and Lessons plus water fitness programs, youth sports programs and youth camps this summer. Learn more at their website https://www.macrecdistrict.com/

A Clarion Call Revival will be held in Warm Springs July 22nd thru the 24th behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Sister Genevieve Skidmore will be the special guest.

The 30th Anniversary Tamkaliks Celebration is July 22-24 in Wallowa, OR. Free camping is available, all drums are welcome and vendors should apply online.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups. If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help.