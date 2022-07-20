KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 20, 2022

Tonight’s penny carnival has been postponed and will be rescheduled soon.

Warm Springs Vital Stats remind Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall Trust Fund payment. You can make contact at the school district by calling 541-475-7265 extension 2316 OR 541-475-4820 extension 2800

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo starts today and runs through Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Madras. There’s live music all four nights. The rodeo is Friday and Saturday at 7pm both nights.

Warm Springs Prevention Team is only having the group swim at the Madras Aquatic Center today for their Youth Resiliency Camp. Youth should be at MAC at 3:15 and swimming will go until 5:30. Tomorrow the camp will be Virtual due to the hot temperatures. Families can pick up kits and packets at 1pm to do at home.

Warm Springs Senior Meals are now Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up back at the Senior Center. Grilled Salmon is on today’s Menu.

Here are the Tribal Council agenda items for today: this morning, Meet & Greet with Brent Hall; Drinking Water Task Force Update; and Managed Care Program Update. This afternoon Council will hear updates on Tribal Court; Health & Human Services; Public Safety; Natural Resources; Veterans Service Office; and High Lookee Lodge.

The Warm Springs K-8 office hours for July are 9am to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays only. The Summer Acceleration Camp at the K8 begins August 1st.

The Native American Student Union meets this evening at the Family Resource Center conference room from 5:30 to 7:30. Any high school student is welcome to join for dinner, crafts, games and incentives each Wednesday through the summer.

Papalaxsimisha hosts Camelback Club Wednesdays in the noon hour, meeting at the Warm Springs Telecom Parking Lot.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win a “Relay for Life” T-Shirt Quilt are being sold now. You can see the quilt and purchase tickets at the First Thursday, Coffee Cuppers, and Business After Hours events. The drawing is September 3rd.

Paradise Produce is set up this afternoon 2-6pm in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. They have locally grown veggies and foods and OSU Extension Nutrition will be there. Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

Cascades East Transit Route 20 serves travelers between Warm Springs and Madras. You can find the schedule at the cascades east transit website where you can also download their Real-time App

Warm Springs Recreation and OSU Extension Service are offering a 3 day Sewing Camp at the Warm Springs Community Center for ages 7-10. All Materials will be provided and no experience is needed. Space is limited so sign up right away. Call Carol at 541-553-3243. The Camp is in the mornings of July 26th thru the 28th.

Branch of Natural Resources is hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting at the Community Center Pavilion this Friday from 5-7pm. Topics to be covered include the 2022 Reservation Game Inventories, 2021-22 Hunter Harvest Statistical Reports, and the upcoming proposed hunting seasons. If you still have permits not turned in, bring them. All questions are welcome. There’s a potluck style meal.