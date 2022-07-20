KWSO News for Wed., Jul. 20, 2022

The Building Youth Resiliency Summer Camp shifted from an afternoon live event to a virtual event yesterday with concerns for youth safety in the one hundred degree temperatures the rest of the week. Kits and packets were available for pick up at one o’clock yesterday and that will be what they do tomorrow. Today they will have their open swim at the Madras Aquatic Center. “Hi, My name is Jacob and how I heard about the camp is my mom told me about it so I came. My favorite thing I’m looking forward to is swimming on Wednesday” Youth should be at the MAC in Madras at 3:15 for the open swim. The first 160 people will be able to participate.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting this Friday to allow input and share information ahead of the fish and wildlife committees finalizing their proposed hunting regulations for the fall season and coming year. The meeting will be Friday from 5-7pm at the Community Center Pavilion. They will discuss Reservation Game Inventories, review last year’s Hunter Harvest Reports and look at the 2022-2023 proposed hunting season.

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo gets underway today and runs through Saturday at the county fair complex in Madras. There will be 4-H and FAA exhibits, food booths, live music all four nights and the Friday and Saturday night rodeo action. This year visitors will see the new show barn – just one of many improvements around the fair facilities. The theme of the fair this year is summer Nights and Carnival Lights.

Oregonians will decide in November whether people wanting to purchase a gun will first have to qualify for a permit, after one of the strictest gun-control measures in the nation landed on the ballot. Oregon’s elections division has determined that the gun-safety campaign had delivered enough verified signatures of registered voters to put Initiative 17 on the ballot for the fall election. The measure would require a permit to purchase any gun. To qualify for a permit, an applicant would need to complete an approved firearm safety course, pay a fee, provide personal information, submit to fingerprinting and photographing and pass a criminal background check.

Hurdler Devon Allen did not jump before the starting gun. He got disqualified for a false start anyway. That sent parts of the track and field world into a frenzy. The former University of Oregon Football and track star Allen’s DQ for a false start in the 110-meter hurdles put a slight damper on an otherwise otherworldly performance by the United States at world championships in Eugene. The Americans won nine medals, a record for one day. It could’ve been 10 had Allen been allowed to finish the race. Now Allen will go on to try to earn a spot with the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver, which looks to be a tough task with a loaded receiver room for the Eagles, who acquired AJ Brown from the Titans and have DeVonta Smith among others that are all trying to earn a spot among those two stars.

