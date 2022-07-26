KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 27, 2022

A Cooling Shelter is open weekdays at the Family Resource Center Conference Room from 11am until 8pm, for whenever temperatures exceed 90 degrees. The Cooling Shelter will be open on the weekend noon until 8pm. No pets are allowed. No alcohol, tobacco or drugs and no violence, verbal or physical, will be allowed. Face masks are required.

Warm Springs Market will close early for the rest of the week due to high temperatures. Hours for today through Friday are 7am to 6pm.

The Warm Springs Food Pantry at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park is open every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. They provide food boxes to eligible individuals and families.

Paradise Produce is set up this afternoon 2-6pm in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. They have locally grown veggies and foods and OSU Extension Nutrition will be there. Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

The Free Food Market located at the Madras United Methodist Church is open this afternoon. All are welcome to shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, dairy products and many other items. Sign-in starts at 4pm, doors open at 4:30. Their Community Food Pantry is also open today is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm.

Warm Springs Senior Meals are now Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up back at the Senior Center. Chicken Quesadilla is on today’s Menu.

Tribal Council will meet today; on the agenda: June Financial Overview and 2023 Budget Forecast.

Warm Springs OSU Extension has postponed their blueberry pie filling demonstration class for today due to the extreme heat. They will reschedule and let folks know when the new date for the workshop is set.

Camp Naimuma has been set for August 28-31 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to youth age 8 to 14. Camp Naimuma features cultural activities and overnight camping. Applications need to be picked up and returned to the Culture & Heritage Department in the Education Building.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking public input on the Tenino Fuels Reduction Project and the Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale. All tribal members are encouraged to participate. Here are the links to the online surveys: Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale: https://tinyurl.com/rvrwyax3; Tenino Fuels Reduction Project: https://tinyurl.com/29c3d4rc

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo is set for September 3rd, starting at noon. (Events include Ranch Bronc Riding, Muley Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, Breakaway, Wild Cow Milking, and a 2-Man Wild Horse Race “St. Paul Style.” For kids there’s a calf scramble and mini bulls.) Entries are open now until August 31st at 5pm call 541-7710656 or email dadsrodeogirl@gmail.com. Admission will be charged per vehicle.

The Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District has Summer Swim Classes and Lessons plus water fitness programs, youth sports programs and youth camps this summer. Learn more at their website.

The Jefferson County Library is hosting an “I Am a Story” Storytelling Event during the Madras Downtown Association First Thursday event on August 4th from 5-7pm. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the storytellers. They will be at the Library’s D Street space.

The August NDN Nite Out social powwow is set for August 3rd at the Community Center Pavilion. Dancing and drumming start at 6pm. This is an alcohol and drug-free event. All drummers, dancers and vendors are welcome.