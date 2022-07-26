KWSO Job Report for Tue., Jul. 26, 2022

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs, as of Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.
The Shell Station in Warm Springs has a job opening for Cashier. They will accept applications until August 5th. Cashiers will be responsible for register functions, cleaning, stocking (must be able to lift 50 lbs.) and 7-hour shifts. Applications can be picked up and returned at the Shell. For more information call Shell, 541-553-3484.
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
- Project Coordinator
- Comp & Benefits Administrator
- Probate Assistant/Vital Stats Receptionist
- Public Administrator
- Travel Accountant
- Registered Dietician
- Certified Recovery Mentor
- Deputy Clerk
- Gaming Inspector
- A/P Specialist II
- CPS Specialist
- CPS Supervisor
- SUD Office Administrator
- Transitional Support Coordinator
- Tribal Court Administrator
- Payroll GL Specialist
- Property Management Specialist
- Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst
- Wildland Fire (Hotshot Crew) (2 positions)
- Facility Secretary
- Fisheries Technician I (Creel Tech)
- Fire/Medic Full-Time (3)
- Substance Use Disorder Program Manager
- Restoration Technician
- Restoration Field Crew Member
- Assorted Work Experience Jobs
- Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)
Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic
- Nurse
- Family Practice Physician
- Dental Assistant
- Health Technician – Clinical Assistant
Bureau of Indian Affairs – Northwest Region
- Supervisory Social Worker
- Indian Self Determination Specialist
Jefferson County 509-J School District job opportunities include ASL Interpreter, Bus Driver, and ERC Educational Assistant. At Madras High School, there are openings for a Native American Community Liaison and a Drug & Alcohol Counselor. You can see a listing of all open positions, job descriptions and apply online.
- Cage Cashier
- Cage Main Bank Cashier
- Coffee Station Attendant
- Controller
- Cook
- Count Team Member
- Custodian
- Executive Chef
- Food & Beverage Supervisor
- Guest Service Operator
- Kitchen Steward
- Lead Cook
- Lounge Bartender
- Maintenance Man II
- Player Development Supervisor
- Players Club Ambassador
- Player’s Club Lead Ambassador
- Revenue Auditor
- Security Officer
- Server
- Slot Keyperson
- Table Games Dealer
- Tule Grill Attendant
- Tule Grill Cook
- C-Store Cashier
- C-Store Supervisor
- Fuel Attendant
- Host Cashier/Server
- Line cook
- Security officer
Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
- Deputy Director
- Public Information Specialist
- Police Officer
- Dispatcher/Communications Officer
