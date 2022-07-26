KWSO Job Report for Tue., Jul. 26, 2022

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs, as of Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.

The Shell Station in Warm Springs has a job opening for Cashier. They will accept applications until August 5th. Cashiers will be responsible for register functions, cleaning, stocking (must be able to lift 50 lbs.) and 7-hour shifts. Applications can be picked up and returned at the Shell. For more information call Shell, 541-553-3484.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

Project Coordinator

Comp & Benefits Administrator

Probate Assistant/Vital Stats Receptionist

Public Administrator

Travel Accountant

Registered Dietician

Certified Recovery Mentor

Deputy Clerk

Gaming Inspector

A/P Specialist II

CPS Specialist

CPS Supervisor

SUD Office Administrator

Transitional Support Coordinator

Tribal Court Administrator

Payroll GL Specialist

Property Management Specialist

Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst

Wildland Fire (Hotshot Crew) (2 positions)

Facility Secretary

Fisheries Technician I (Creel Tech)

Fire/Medic Full-Time (3)

Substance Use Disorder Program Manager

Restoration Technician

Restoration Field Crew Member

Assorted Work Experience Jobs

Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)

Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic

Nurse

Family Practice Physician

Dental Assistant

Health Technician – Clinical Assistant

Bureau of Indian Affairs – Northwest Region

Supervisory Social Worker

Indian Self Determination Specialist

Jefferson County 509-J School District job opportunities include ASL Interpreter, Bus Driver, and ERC Educational Assistant. At Madras High School, there are openings for a Native American Community Liaison and a Drug & Alcohol Counselor. You can see a listing of all open positions, job descriptions and apply online.

Indian Head Casino

Cage Cashier

Cage Main Bank Cashier

Coffee Station Attendant

Controller

Cook

Count Team Member

Custodian

Executive Chef

Food & Beverage Supervisor

Guest Service Operator

Kitchen Steward

Lead Cook

Lounge Bartender

Maintenance Man II

Player Development Supervisor

Players Club Ambassador

Player’s Club Lead Ambassador

Revenue Auditor

Security Officer

Server

Slot Keyperson

Table Games Dealer

Tule Grill Attendant

Tule Grill Cook

Plateau Travel Plaza

C-Store Cashier

C-Store Supervisor

Fuel Attendant

Host Cashier/Server

Line cook

Security officer

Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission

Deputy Director

Public Information Specialist

Police Officer

Dispatcher/Communications Officer

KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by OnTrack! OHSU. OnTrack! OHSU’s Gordon Scott connects with students at Madras High School during the school year on college and career plans. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu.

*updated 07/26/22