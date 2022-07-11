KWSO News for Mon., Jul. 11, 2022

In Warm Springs, the road construction continues as they work on the Highway 3 Pedestrian project. They are currently on a schedule to lay concrete on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, but you can expect delays as they work, it could only be a delay of a few minutes. There hasn’t been a reported timeline on when to expect this project to be completed, but get out the door a little earlier to give yourself enough time to safely drive to your destination.

The state of Oregon is launching a public health campaign that warns against the dangers of excessive alcohol use. The Oregon Health Authority says it’s a problem that costs the state billions of dollars a year, with impacts to the health care system, the criminal justice system, and first responders. Tom Jeanne [JEEN] is Oregon’s Deputy State Health Officer. He says alcohol use can be a complex topic in a state known for its craft beer and wine industry. “Let’s be clear about what this campaign is. We’re not telling people to stop drinking. We do support our local industry. However, we need to talk about how excessive alcohol use is affecting us as a community, and if we could be handling this issue in a healthier way.” The campaign is called “Rethink the Drink” and will include broadcast and print ads, as well as a social media presence.

Backers of a proposed initiative in Oregon that would require individuals to secure permits to buy firearms say they have gathered enough signatures to put the issue before voters in the November election. The Rev. Mark Knutson, a chief petitioner of the initiative, delivered the signatures Friday afternoon to the Oregon secretary of state’s office in Salem, accompanied by students and other volunteers. Election officials, who work under Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, will verify that the signatures are from registered voters. The initiative supporters needed to deliver at least 112,080 registered voters’ signatures by the Friday deadline. Proponents say they delivered 161,545 signatures.

Federal agencies announced members of a new Wildfire Mitigation and Management Commission on Thursday. It was established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Members will recommend ways to prevent, suppress and prepare for wildfires. The group will also recommend ways to restore landscapes affected by fire. Primary members from Oregon and Northern California include Mariana Ruiz-Temple, the Oregon State Fire Marshal, and Bill Tripp, the Director of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy for the Karuk Tribe. Members will represent various stakeholders, like Tribes, state and local municipalities, private entities and federal agencies. Besides establishing the new commission, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide historic funding for nationwide fire-related programs and will support a monumental pay increase for federal wildland firefighters.

An Oregon Health Authority analysis has found that drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. OHA said Thursday that preliminary data indicate that the trend is continuing this year. Officials are encouraging everyone in Oregon to educate themselves and their loved ones—including young people—about the importance of rescue drug naloxone, how to use it in an overdose emergency, and where people can access it. Health officials said unless a pharmacist directly hands you a prescription pill, assume it is counterfeit and contains fentanyl. Officials also say anyone taking pills should do it with others and have naloxone available.