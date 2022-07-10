KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 11, 2022

Here are the Tribal Council agenda items for today: this morning, fee schedule for filming/photography; ARPA Investment; Cannabis Commission; and MOU – State of Oregon. This afternoon, Pension Committee; Early Childhood Education Discussion; JOM Committee Update; and Legislative Update Conference Call.

The Warm Springs K-8 office hours for July are 9am to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays only. The Summer Acceleration Camp at the K8 begins August 1st.

The MAC Rec District has scholarships available for youth who want to attend the Summer Day Camps. The camps are for kids age six to ten. Campers will do a mix of STEM activities, field trips to local parks and playgrounds, swimming and special guests. Safety Week is the theme for the first camp which begins tomorrow through Friday. For more information on MAC programs or to learn about partial and full scholarships, call 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

OSU Extension Service will do a virtual class on Canning Fruit & Pie Filling on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7pm. It’s free but you do need to register today to take part. You will learn in a live, interactive session, explore equipment, resources and tips. Register online at the Deschutes County OSU Extension website.

Simnasho’s 19th annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is tomorrow and Wednesday at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. Ahead of the event – there is a parade this evening with a 3 person stick game tournament after the parade. This is a single elimination tournament and the 3 person team must include one youth under 18. Tomorrow night, the weenie roast is at 6 followed by the Powwow. Wednesday Morning the Hot Summer Fun Run Walk is at 10:30, Wednesday evening the Potluck BBQ is at 6 with the Powwow at 7.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs summer program is at the Warm Springs K8 is Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

The Warm Springs Recreation Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is weekdays 8am – 5pm. They offer field activities and games, water play, gardening and outdoor arts and crafts.

The Jefferson County Summer Food Program is for all youth 18 and Younger. In Warm Springs at the K8 Breakfast is from 8-8:45 and Lunch from noon to 12:30. At Kids Club in Madras – Breakfast is from 8-8:30 and Lunch 11:15-12. Kids do need to eat on site.