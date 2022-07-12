KWSO News for Tue., Jul. 12, 2022

Warm Springs Fire & Safety has a new rescue vehicle that is supplied with hydraulic Jaws of Life equipment. The new rescue truck – a Ford F-550 crew cab 4×4 – replaces the 1994 F-350. The vehicle was purchased with funding from a lawsuit brought by the federal government, through the Environmental Protection Agency against a group of automakers for emissions violations. The new Fire & Safety vehicle has already been on a rescue response. Settlement funds purchased the new rescue truck and also a new garbage truck for Warm Springs Sanitation.

Construction of the Pedestrian pathway along highway 3 between the Warm Springs Industrial Park and Highway 26 continues. Concrete will be poured for curbs today and Thursday this week. Eventually a 5 foot wide concrete sidewalk will be poured from the highway intersection to Upper Miller Heights and there will be a 6 foot wide asphalt path from there to the corner of Upper Dry Creek Road. The pathway is being created to improve pedestrian safety. You can expect short construction delays Mondays thru Thursday until the project is complete. Please drive with caution in all construction zones.

The Oregon Department of Forestry announced MONDAY that all fire districts are officially in wildfire season. Heavy rainfall delayed the start of fire season for parts of the state. But fire officials are urging Oregonians to prepare for hot and dry conditions on the way. Jessica Prakke [PRACK-ee] with O-D-F says the spring moisture has fueled growth in grasses and shrubs that could become combustible later in summer. “Once they dry out — which they can dry out very quickly — they’ll be able to catch much easier and those fuels burn very quickly and fast.” Fire danger is highest this month in Central, Southern and Southeast Oregon. The Willowcreek Fire north of Ontario is Oregon’s largest so far this year. The fire burned more than 40,000 acres of rangeland.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be taking place today in Bend for the official opening of The Lighthouse Navigation Center. Shepherd’s House Ministries in conjunction with several local agencies made the announcement for the center, which is a comprehensive resource to better assist those stuck in the dilemma of homelessness. The ribbon cutting ceremony takes place today at 1pm. The Lighthouse on 2nd street, inconjunction with the current overnight shelter, offers day services to those seeking a path out of homelessness. Services at The Lighthouse include case management, addiction recovery classes, one-on-one counseling, medical assistance and job training & assistance. This new center will allow Shepherd’s House to touch more individuals stuck in the dilemma of homelessness with a comprehensive approach, allowing them to find a healthy path towards stability, recovery and hope. Attending the ribbon cutting will be a myriad of public help organizations, staff and residents of The Lighthouse, the board, staff and residents of Shepherd’s House and a host of city and elected officials.