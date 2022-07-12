CTWS Minor Trust Fund Update

The Warm Springs Vital Statistics Department reminds Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall Trust Fund payment.

The following students need them to bring them to the Tribal Administration office ASAP.

You can contact Ms Piercy at 541-475-7265 X 2316 or Ms Wetzel @ Bridges 541-475-4820 x 2800 tp get your transcript.

Amissa Anderson

Cora L Arthur

Hailey Cochran

Toya Perez

Louie Johnson Smith

Lebron Thompson

Isaac Boise

Lebron Boise

Zecharya Charley

Thaiisa Dixon

Demariouse Fuiava

Damon Garcia

Margaret Guardipee VanPelt

Gary Green Heath

Devery Knight

Karina Lopez

Pierre McCloud

RileyRey Miller

Isabel Price

Drew Rabbi

Adam Gabriel Arthur Rubio Jr

Alexi A Smith

Devere Sohappy

Coreena Stwyer

Thomas Walker

If you need more information you can email lucille.suppach@wstribes.org in the Vital Stats Department