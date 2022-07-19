KWSO News for Tue., Jul. 19, 2022

The Building Youth Resiliency Summer Camp continues this afternoon from 1-5 at the old Elementary School. The camp follows a conference style format and offers a variety of activities for ages 8 to 18. Jaycelene Brisbois from Opioid Prevention has the details. “The camp is about building youth resiliency. Resiliency is making people aware of situations – their own emotional reactions and the behavior of those around them. We do that by remaining aware they can maintain control of the situation and think of new ways to tackle the problem. In many cases resilient people – they emerge stronger after such difficulties and that attributes so much in our young people’s lives. Substance Abuse, Peer Pressure, Bullying, Healthy Relationships and even regulating themselves. We actually have 1-5 every day and just general housekeeping, registration, mingling, socialization, doing some ice breakers. We’ll have prevention messaging every day and then we will have Culture groups and crafts to end the day. But on Wednesday we will have the MAC open Swim from 3:30 to 5:30 if anyone wants to join us we will be at the MAC swimming for up to the first 160 that make it and then on Friday the youth that participate in the camp will get a bracelet to ride the rides at the Jefferson County Fair. And we’ll have movie passes to give out to the kids all week long for modeling good behavior, being helpful, bully prevention, all those things great things we want to attribute incentive for them for being a good person.” Camp Schedule & Building Youth Resiliency Flyer

Sunday evening’s brush fire along Highway 26 on the grade between Warm Springs and Agency Plains burned about 25 acres. The fire named “Incident 388” was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near milepost 110 on Highway 26. Local fire crews from Jefferson County and Warm Springs got the fire contained by nightfall. Winds pushed the fire southeast through the draw between the Pelton Dam Road and Highway 26 and closed the highway for a time. The cause of the fire is being investigated

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting this Friday to allow input and share information ahead of the fish and wildlife committees finalizing their proposed hunting regulations for the fall season and coming year. The meeting will be Friday from 5-7pm at the Community Center Pavilion. They will discuss Reservation Game Inventories, review last year’s Hunter Harvest Reports and look at the 2022-2023 proposed hunting seasons. ATTENTION TRIBAL HUNTERS

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo gets underway tomorrow and runs through Saturday at the county fair complex in Madras. There will be 4-H and FAA exhibits, food booths, live music all four nights; and the Friday and Saturday night rodeo action. This year visitors will see the new show barn—just one of the many improvements around the fair facilities. The theme of the fair this year is Summer Nights and Carnival Lights.

Just a reminder that the Summer Acceleration Program for the Jefferson County 509J school district gets underway August 1st and will run for 3 weeks. You do need to have your student registered for the program. The K8 school office will be open tomorrow morning if you want to sign up and you can also register online. Find the link at the district website. https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/509j-august-summer-school-programs/

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Head Start Round Up Physicals are scheduled at the Health and Wellness center for August 24th. You can call 541-553-2610 to schedule. The visit will include a physical with a medical provider, a dental screening and a limited vision screening. 2022 ECE Round-up poster

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season on July 26th and again on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student. 2022 Sports Physical flyer

Yesterday afternoon at the Madras Golf Club – Hekilli Harry & Rupert Bellanger signed their Letters of Intent to golf at Bacone College. They’ll both be traveling to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation in Oklahoma a couple of weeks to continue their education. Their golf scholarships means they will be playing for the Bacone Warriors Varsity Golf Team this fall.

Cherokee pitcher Ryan Helsley is headed to his first MLB All-Star game. The St. Louis Cardinals’ flame-throwing reliever from Tahlequah, OK is having a career year with a divine 0.69 ERA and fastballs topping out at 103mph. Helsley, along with Adrian Houser (Cherokee) on the Milwaukee Brewers, are the two Native players in the show right now and are part of a long line of Major Leaguers providing inspiration for players on reservation diamonds all over the country. Learn more about Helsley on today’s Native America Calling here on KWSO

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon – Sunny and hot today, with a high near 99. Clear Skies tonight with a low around 57. Sunny and hot again tomorrow – looking for a high of 101 degrees

