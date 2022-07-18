KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 19, 2022

Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting the Building Youth Resiliency Summer Camp this week from 1-5pm each day at the Prevention Office (old elementary). Youth ages 8 to 18 are welcome and take part in the different sessions each day. Wednesday afternoon they’re taking kids swimming at the MAC and on Friday they’re going to the Jefferson County Fair.

Warm Springs Senior Meals are now Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up back at the Senior Center. Black Bean Spinach casserole is on today’s menu.

Tribal Council will convene today. On their morning agenda: Discussion on Limb Retrieval – St. Charles Hospital; ST/CEO Update; and a Meet & Greet with Tina Kotek. This afternoon, CTWS Broadband Action Team & Members; BIA Update; and Office of Special Trustee Update.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo starts tomorrow and runs through Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Madras. There’s live music all four nights. The rodeo is Friday and Saturday at 7pm both nights.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

The Penny Carnival this Wednesday has been postponed. We’ll let you know the new date when it is decided.

There is a Youth Mural Class for ages 14-18 coming up this fall. The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxsimisha are teaming up for this 5 week class that will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 4:30-6. To sign up call Mallory at 541-553-3148 or email her at mallory@wscat.org.

Branch of Natural Resources is hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting at the Community Center Pavilion this Friday from 5-7pm. Topics to be covered include the 2022 Reservation Game Inventories, 2021-22 Hunter Harvest Statistical Reports, and the upcoming proposed hunting seasons. If you still have permits not turned in, bring them. All questions are welcome. There’s a potluck style meal.

A Clarion Call Revival will be held in Warm Springs this weekend behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Sister Genevieve Skidmore will be the special guest. The sessions get underway at 6:30 Friday Night, on Saturday at 10am, 1:30 & 6:30pm and Sunday morning at 10.

The MAC Rec District has scholarships available for youth who want to attend the Summer Day Camps. The camps are for kids age six to ten. Nature & Camping is the theme for the next camp July 19-22. There are half and full day rates, and scholarships are available to cover some or all of the cost. For more information on MAC programs or scholarships, call 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

Cascades East Transit operates bus service throughout Central Oregon including Route 20 between Warm Springs and Madras. You can find the bus schedule at https://cascadeseasttransit.com/routes-schedules/warm-springs-madras-route-20/ where you can also find the link to download the CET Real-time App

The drive through window at Warm Springs Housing Authority is now open. The reception desk is in the new part of the building as well – so please use the southern entrance.

The Jefferson County Library is hosting an “I Am a Story” Storytelling Event during the Madras Downtown Association First Thursday event on August 4th from 5-7pm. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the storytellers. They will be at the Library’s D Street space.