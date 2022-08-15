KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 15, 2022

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Cooling Shelter is open weekdays at the Family Resource Center Conference Room from 11am until 8pm, for whenever temperatures exceed 90 degrees. The Cooling Shelter will be open on the weekend noon until 8pm. No pets are allowed. No alcohol, tobacco or drugs and no violence, verbal or physical, will be allowed. Face masks are required.

Youth ages 13 and older are invited to take part in a Fencing Club held Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-7pm at the Culture & Heritage Center. Lessons are free. To enroll, contact Mike Caron at 971-645-8034.

Tribal Council meets today. On the agenda this morning, Secretary-Treasurer Update, September Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review of Minutes, Legislative Update Call and an update from the COVID Team. Enrollments are this afternoon, followed by an Indian Health Service update, Tribal Attorney update, Hydrosystem Endangered Species Act and NEPA Litigation.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet is tomorrow at the Warm Springs K-8 Track. Registration begins at 5:30 and the track meet starts at 6.

The MAC Rec District’s last 2 summer day camps are Under the Sea August 16-19 and Mad Scientists August 23-26. These are for kids ages 6-10. Scholarships are available. Find out more by calling 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. he Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

Papalaxsimisha is sponsoring a Family & Community Swim at the Madras Aquatic Center tomorrow from 3:30-5:30pm. Warm Springs families and community members can swim for free during those two hours. Transportation is not provided.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team’s 2022 Youth Mural Showcase is tomorrow at 6pm at their office on campus.

The Huckleberry Feast Mini Powwow is set for Saturday, August 20th at HeHe Longhouse. It will start at 7pm. If you have any questions, would like to help with the powwow or donate, talk to Captain Moody.

The Back to School BBQ will be on September 1st from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8.

Warm Springs Vital Stats remind Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall Trust Fund payment. You can make contact at the school district by calling 541-475-7265 extension 2316 OR 541-475-4820 extension 2800

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.