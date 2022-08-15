KWSO News for Mon., Aug. 15, 2022

In Warm Springs, Public Utilities issued a conserve water notice last week which is still in effect and doesn’t have a timeline as of yet on how long it will be in effect. The notice affects the Sunnyside, wolfe point, KNT resort, dry creek, west hills, Greeley heights, trailer courts, tenino apts, tenino valley, industrial park area, hwy 26 corridor which includes the casino, eagle crossing, composite products, museum and all residents. The water treatment plan rehabilitation project has discovered extreme damages to main components within the water plant. If you have any questions, call 541-553-3246.

Officials say St. Charles Health System in Central Oregon accidentally overpaid thousands of employees a total of $2 million and is demanding employees pay that money back. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports employees were told Thursday of the total amounts allegedly owed. Scott Palmer of the Oregon Nurses Association said the amounts range from less than $100 to as much as $3,000. More than 2,300 employees apparently owe some money to St. Charles. The pay issues stem from a ransomware attack on Ultimate Kronos Group, a technology company that runs St. Charles’ payroll system. Scott Palmer of the Oregon Nurses Association said their members have received little evidence that the hospital system overpaid employees.

New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s part of a concerted effort to eradicate the invasive crustaceans — which are known to compete with native crabs for food. Green crabs are OK to eat and some recipes even call for them. In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency order to address the exponential population growth of the European green crab.

The Idaho Supreme Court says Idaho’s strict abortion bans will be allowed to take effect while legal challenges play out in court. The state’s highest court made the ruling late Friday afternoon. A doctor and a regional Planned Parenthood affiliate sued the state earlier this year over three anti-abortion laws, all of which were designed to take effect this year now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Under the new ruling, a near-total criminalizing all abortions takes effect Aug. 25. The law says anyone performing or assisting with an abortion may be charged with a felony, but physicians can attempt to defend themselves by saying the procedure was necessary to save a life.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny today with a high near 97 degrees

Tonight, Mostly Clear with a low around 58

Sunny and Hot tomorrow with a high near 99 degrees

