KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 2, 2022

Community Calendar for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is closed today due to excessive heat and no air conditioning.

Tribal Council agenda items this morning are updates from Akana and Bluestone. This afternoon are Boys & Girls Club and a Willamette Falls Trust Update.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking public input on the Tenino Fuels Reduction Project and the Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale. Two Public Scoping Meetings will be held tomorrow at the Natural Resources office. The first meeting is 10-2 and the second is 4-7. All tribal members are encouraged participate. (Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale: https://tinyurl.com/rvrwyax3 ; Tenino Fuels Reduction Project: https://tinyurl.com/29c3d4rc)

The Poker Walk to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week that was scheduled for today has been postponed due to poor air quality.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL legal clinic is today at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office from 9am – 2pm. You do need an appointment. To learn more you can email wills@lasoregon.org.

There is a Youth Mural Class for ages 14-18 coming up this fall. The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxsimisha are teaming up for this 5 week class that will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 4:30-6. To sign up call Mallory at 541-553-3148 or email her at mallory@wscat.org.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

The Jefferson County Library is hosting an “I Am a Story” Storytelling Event during the Madras Downtown Association First Thursday event this Thursday from 5-7pm. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the storytellers. They will be at the Library’s D Street space.

The August NDN Nite Out social powwow is coming up tomorrow at the Community Center Pavilion. Dancing and drumming start at 6pm. This is an alcohol and drug-free event. All drummers, dancers and vendors are welcome.

The Back to School BBQ will be on September 1st from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8.

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network meets the 1st Thursday of each month from 6 until 7:30pm via Zoom. This Thursday they will discuss Summer Activities and Updates. For more information you can email suppahjillisa@gmail.com

Warm Springs CPS is offering Warm Springs households assistance with their power bill. This is open to the entire community and not income based. You may receive up to $300. To apply – bring your most recent power bill to the CPS Office on Friday afternoon, August 5th between 1 and 4:30. CPS phones are down so you will need to come in person.

There is a Fitness Fusion class on Tuesdays during the noon hour from 12:10 to 12:50 at the old Elementary School gym. PiYo class is every Wednesday at the old elementary school gym, during the noon hour from 12:10 to 12:50.