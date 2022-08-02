KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 2, 2022

The Summer Acceleration Program at the Warm Springs K8 started yesterday. Students do need to be registered to attend. Kindergarten attends from 9am until 12:30 each day. 1st through 8th grades go 9am until 3pm. Drop off is 8:45-9am each morning. You can learn more by calling the school at 541-553-1128.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is closed today due to high temperatures in the building.

A Cooling Shelter is open weekdays at the Family Resource Center Conference Room from 11am until 8pm, for whenever temperatures exceed 90 degrees. The Cooling Shelter will be open on the weekend noon until 8pm. Face masks are required.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Tribal employees and community members are encouraged to test routinely for COVID-19 using home test kits available at the Emergency Management office. Because many COVID-19 cases have no or mild symptoms, testing weekly is one way to help prevent spreading the virus.

Tribal Council is in session today and on their agenda this morning: are updates from Akana and Bluestone. This afternoon are Boys & Girls Club and a Willamette Falls Trust Update.

The Poker Walk scheduled for in Madras to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, has been cancelled due to poor air quality.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL legal clinic is today at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office from 9am – 2pm. You do need an appointment. To learn more you can email wills@lasoregon.org.

The Warm Springs Food Bank is open 9am – 5pm at the Commodities Warehouse in the Industrial Park. They are closed during the noon hour.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

The Youth Baseball Clinic continues this week with sessions today and Thursday. The sessions are 10am to noon and 1-3pm at the old elementary school gym. Bring a mitt, gym shoes and wear comfortable clothes.

There is a Fitness Fusion class on Tuesdays during the noon hour from 12:10 to 12:50 at the old Elementary School gym.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking public input on the Tenino Fuels Reduction Project and the Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale. Two Public Scoping Meetings will be held tomorrow at the Natural Resources office. The first meeting is 10-2 and the second is 4-7. Links to the online surveys can be found on today’s calendar at KWSO.org. All tribal members are encouraged participate. (Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale: https://tinyurl.com/rvrwyax3 ; Tenino Fuels Reduction Project: https://tinyurl.com/29c3d4rc)

The August NDN Nite Out social powwow is coming up tomorrow at the Community Center Pavilion. Dancing and drumming start at 6pm. This is an alcohol and drug-free event. All drummers, dancers and vendors are welcome.

The Jefferson County Library is hosting an “I Am a Story” Storytelling Event during the Madras Downtown Association First Thursday event this Thursday from 5-7pm. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the storytellers. They will be at the Library’s D Street space.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

There is a Job Fair at Indian Head Casino on Wednesday August 10th from 11am – 3pm for current positions at both the Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras. Their list of employment opportunities are posted at each of their websites.

Camp Naimuma has been set for August 28-31 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to youth age 8 to 14. Camp Naimuma features cultural activities and overnight camping. Applications need to be picked up and returned to the Culture & Heritage Department in the Education Building.