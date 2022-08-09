KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 10, 2022

Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza are holding job fairs for all vacant positions today, 11-3:00 at the Casino Human Resources office. There will be another tomorrow from 11-3:00 at the Plateau. Applications and on the spot interviews are available at both job fairs for either location. You can see all open positions on their websites.

The Native American Student Union meets this evening at the Family Resource Center conference room from 5:30 to 7:30. Any high school student is welcome to join for dinner, crafts, games and incentives each Wednesday through the summer.

Paradise Produce is set up this afternoon 2-6pm in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. They have locally grown veggies and foods and OSU Extension Nutrition will be there. Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at the United Methodist Church is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is this Friday, August 12th from 9am to 4pm in the Community Wellness Center courtyard. Call Carol at 541-553-3243 to reserve a table.

Papalaxsimisha is sponsoring a Family & Community Swim at the Madras Aquatic Center on Tuesday, August 16th from 3:30-5:30pm. Warm Springs families and community members can swim for free during those two hours. Please be mindful that the pool has a max capacity of 160 people, and you are responsible for your own transportation. If you have any questions, contact Jillisa Suppah.

Mandatory practices begin next week for the 2022 Madras High School Football Season. In order for you to participate on August 15th & beyond you must be registered & you must have an up to date physical turned in as well. Payment is not required at the exact time of registration. Reach out to Coach Stutzman at jstutzman@509J.net if you have any questions about schedules and times for practices.

A Warm Springs Free Food Market provided by Commodities Food Bank, Neighbor Impact and Warm Springs Emergency Management will be open this Friday at 4pm across from the Warm Springs Market parking lot. There will be free produce, pantry items, bread and more. No proof of income or ID is required.

The Museum at Warm Springs will combine the Tribal Member Adult & Youth art into one exhibition. The Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit will include many generations of artistry in two categories: Traditional & Contemporary Art. It will be on display October 20-January 7 in the Changing Exhibits Gallery.

There is a Warm Springs Wellness & Vaccine Clinic this Saturday for dogs and cats. It’s free for residents of Warm Springs, bring pets to Fire & Safety on campus from 9am to 1pm this Saturday. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, parasite, flea & tick prevention, and treatment of minor wounds & infections. Please have dogs on a leash, cats in a carrier and people need to wear face masks. No registration required, pets will be seen first come, first served.

A reservation-wide burn ban is in effect until further notice, due to the “extreme fire danger” conditions and increased fire danger. All outside agricultural and residential burning is not allowed, including weed burning and burn barrels/bins. Outdoor camp fires are also prohibited. All ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt from the burn ban, but Fire Management recommends prevention measures be taken before burning. For more information you can contact Fire Management Prevention Team at 541-553-2413.