KWSO News for Tue., Aug. 16, 2022

Coming up later this month in Madras is the Oregon Airshow of the Cascades on Friday August 26th and Saturday August 27th at the Madras Air field. They will have US Army Black Hawk Tours fireworks glider rides Live music and the Erickson air museum will be open. They are looking for any Warm Springs Veterans that might be attending the airshow this year. They want to see if there is a way to get some veterans approved to tour some of the aircraft or potentially fly in one. If there are any Warm Springs veterans who plan on attending, please contact Amy at 541-553-2134.

In Warm Springs, Former General Manager of the Branch of Natural Resources Robert “Bobby” Brunoe has taken the position of Secretary-Treasurer/CEO of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. His first day as the ST/CEO was yesterday. Mr. Brunoe had served as the General Manager of Natural Resources since 1998 and for the tribes for 31 years. The Tribes also welcomed new committee and board members during a swearing in ceremony earlier this month at the Agency Longhouse. The new committee and board members will serve through the term of the 29th Tribal Council.

In the 1980s, Wilbur Slockish Jr. served 20 months in federal prison on charges of illegally poaching salmon from the Columbia River. His story represents the decadeslong fight for tribal fishing rights along the river. Native tribes who have lived in the Columbia River Basin for generations view stewardship of the river, the salmon and their habitat as part of a divine contract. They believe the Creator made the river and food sources to offer them sustenance. The people in turn were to be caretakers of these resources. Slockish says he went to prison to fight for his people’s right to practice their faith.

An update from the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch reported yesterday afternoon firefighters responded to two new fire starts, both on the Crescent Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest. The Bobby Lake Fire was reported just after 5pm and is burning in timber approximately one mile east of Bobby Lake and four miles southeast of Waldo Lake. Several aerial resources responded including air attack, helicopters, rappellers and air tankers, which were successful in getting retardant around the perimeter of the fire before dark. The fire is holding at approximately 8 acres. Just before 6pm Incident #758 was reported in the Mount Thielsen Wilderness approximately a half mile northeast of Miller Mountain. The fire is estimated at a quarter of an acre burning on a steep slope in heavy timber and is currently staffed with six smokejumpers who remained on scene through the night.

Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season. That is also the ninth time overall, second most in poll history. The Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes. Ohio State is No. 2 with six first-place votes. Defending national champion Georgia is third with three first-place votes. Clemson is No. 4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top five. The Tide’s preseason No. 1 ranking is the seventh in 15 years. Since the preseason rankings started in 1950, only Oklahoma has been No. 1 in the initial poll more than Alabama. Pac-12 teams that landed in the AP Top 25 are the Utah Utes at No. 7, the Oregon Ducks at 11 and the Southern Cal Trojans at No. 14. The Trojans are the only team in the AP Top 25 to have a losing record last season. The Ducks were ranked at 12th in the Coaches Poll.

