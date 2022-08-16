KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 16, 2022

Warm Springs Senior Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up at the Senior Center. Beef & Shrimp Stir Fry is on today’s Menu.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team’s 2022 Youth Mural Showcase is this evening at 6 at their office on campus. Youth will show their mural projects and light refreshments will be available.

Papalaxsimisha is sponsoring a Family & Community Swim at the Madras Aquatic Center this afternoon from 3:30-5:30pm. Warm Springs families and community members can swim for free. Transportation is not provided. If you have any questions, contact Jillisa Suppah.

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet is today at the Warm Springs K-8 Track. Registration begins at 5:30 and the meet starts at 6. Age divisions are 2-5 years, 6-9 year olds, and 10 to 12. All participants will receive a t-shirt and water bottle. The events are: 50, 100, 200 and 400 meter races, long jump, softball and T-Ball Throw and 400 Relay.

Papalaxsimisha presents Art in the Park this Thursday at Elmer Quinn Park, featuring food, music, performances from local musicians, art and contests. There’s a skateboard workshop for youth 12-18. Any level of skater is ok. Pre-registration for the Skateboard Workshop is required. Registration forms available at Warm Springs Market in the back office. Youth 11 years of age are allowed to do the skateboard workshop as long as their parent/guardian are supervising them and are helping with the spray painting and designing of the board! For more information, contact Colleta Macy, 541-300-5994 or cleotatboss@gmail.com.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

There is a Title Six focus group this Thursday at the Warm Springs Skate Park from 5:30-7pm. A light meal will be provided, and door prizes given to participants. It’s a chance to learn about Title VI and how it can help tribal students in grades K-12 in the 509-J school district. All concerns, input and comments will remain anonymous. If you have questions, go to the Title VI Facebook page or direct message: Jaylyn Suppah, Lorien Scott, Shilo Tippett, or Rosetta Herkshan.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo is coming up September 3rd, starting at noon. Entries are open now until August 31st at 5pm call 541-7710656 or email dadsrodeogirl@gmail.com. Admission will be charged per vehicle.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Head Start Round Up Physicals are scheduled at the Health and Wellness center for August 24th. You can call 541-553-2610 to schedule. The visit will include a physical with a medical provider, a dental screening and a limited vision screening.

There is a Fitness Fusion class on Tuesdays from 12:10 to 12:50 at the old Elementary School gym. PiYo class is every Wednesday during the noon hour.

The Penny Carnival has been rescheduled for September 22nd from 6-8pm at the Warm Springs Youth Center gym. There will be food, games, crafts and music. For information on booths, call Warm Springs Prevention at 541-610-0036.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 2022 Sobriety Powwow is coming up September 6th on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center. It starts at 5:30.

The Huckleberry Feast Mini Powwow is this Saturday, August 20th at HeHe Longhouse. It will start at 7pm. If you have any questions, would like to help with the powwow or donate, talk to Captain Moody.