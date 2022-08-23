KWSO News for Tue., Aug. 23, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources have rescheduled Public Scoping Meetings for the Tenino Hazard Fuels Reduction Project and the Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale – for tomorrow. The Meetings location has been changed to the Fire Management Training Room tomorrow from 10-2 with lunch provides and from 4-7 with dinner provided. All are welcome to attend and contribute feedback on these two projects.

Warm Springs Tribal Council was in session on July 7th. During the meeting there were updates from: Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise with Mike Lofting, the Museum at Warm Springs with Liz Woody, Warm Springs Composite Products with Jake Cochise; Warm Springs Housing Authority with Danielle Wood; Warm Springs Telecom with Tim York; and Credit Enterprise with Lori Fuentes & Bridgette Kalama. Actions taken include approval for Wilson Wewa to travel to the Return of the Boise Valley People event and approval to allocate $500,000 to construct a telecommunications tower on Beaver Butte as previously discussed – using ARPA funds. An additional $100,000 was approved for Warm Springs Telecom to purchase a needed switch. SUMMARY

Warm Springs Tribal Council was in session on July 11th. There was a presentation by James Halliday regarding the Tribes’ Fee Schedule for Filming and photography. There was an ARPA Investment report from Ian Bray. An update was given by the Cannabis Commission. Gayleen Adams and Valerie Colas talked about a Memorandum of Understanding for Oregon Tribal, State, and Federal Court. The memorandum was approved. A motion to approve a Santicola Proposal to Facilitate Tribal Council’s Proclamation Development failed for lack of a second. Updates were given by the Pension Committee, Early Childhood Education, the Johnson O’Malley Committee and the State Lobbiest Michael Mason. Tribal Council also decided to extend Board Advertisements.SUMMARY

Street Dog Hero, a Bend-based animal welfare nonprofit, teamed up with Central Oregon Veterinarians Dr. Cierra Buer and Dr. Tabitha Johnson, as well as Fences For Fido, Warm Springs Fire and Safety, and volunteers from all over Oregon to host a wellness & vaccine clinic in Warm Spring a couple weekends ago. This clinic provided free physical exams, vaccinations, flea and tick medications, treatment for minor wounds and infections (like cheat grass), and prescription medications to 86 dogs and cats owned by members of the Warm Springs community. On the same day, Fences for Fido hosted a pet food bank – providing free food for community pets – and Street Dog Hero took in 15 surrendered puppies and dogs, including a nursing mother dog and her pups. These dogs will be available for adoption soon. All of Street Dog Hero’s adoptable dogs can be found on their website www.streetdoghero.org. You can read more HERE

The U.S. Department of Education has implemented temporary changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program rules that make it easier for federal student loan borrowers to receive credit for past periods of repayment that would otherwise not qualify for forgiveness. These changes end on October 31st this year. Millions of non-profit and government employees have federal student loans and may now be eligible for loan forgiveness or additional credit through the temporary changes, www.studentaid.gov/pslfwaiver. If you have worked in public service (federal, state, local, tribal government or a non-profit organization) for 10 years or more (even if not consecutively), you may be eligible to have all your student debt cancelled or get credit toward forgiveness, if you have not yet served 10 years. But you must apply before October 31, 2022.

The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development is soliciting applications for its Fiscal Year 2022 Tribal Tourism Grant Program. Applications from American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and Tribal organizations will be considered to receive grants to support Tribal tourism feasibility studies and Tribal tourism business plan development. The program seeks to fund 20 to 35 grants ranging from approximately $25,000 to $150,000, enabling Tribes and Tribal organizations to hire consultants, perform feasibility studies and develop business plans of proposed tourism projects. More details will be published this Wednesday in the Federal Register

The Madras – Jefferson county Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for their annual Community Awards. Businesses and individuals are recognized at the Chamber’s Community Awards Banquet. Categories include: Senior of the Year, Volunteer of the year, Community Champion, Public Servant of the Year, and Business of the Year. The deadline to vote for someone is August 29th. You can see past year’s winners and learn more about nominating someone at madras chamber dot com https://www.madraschamber.com/2022-awards-nomination.html#!form/Nominations

Volleyball Fundamentals were offered yesterday at the old Warm Springs elementary school gym. Another session of Volleyball Fundamentals for Middle School and High School age youth will be held this Thursday from 6-8pm. To learn more, contact James Sam.

Madras High School Fall Sports are practicing this week getting ready for the upcoming season. At the High School they are hosting a Buffs Are Back Bar-B-Que tomorrow and Thursday from 5-7pm. 9th grade students can attend tomorrow to eat, pick up schedules and learn about opportunities for freshman year. On Thursday – all other grade levels can stop by for the Buffs Are Back BBQ.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon – Sunny with a high near 94 today. Sunny and in the upper 90s tomorrow and Thursday.