KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 23, 2022

The 2022 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip hosted by Mt. Hood Meadows is scheduled for Monday, August 29th. Transportation, chair lift tickets and lunch will be provided. To sign up call KWSO at 541-553-1968. Give your name and contact info and if you will ride the bus or drive up. Everyone does need to complete a liability release form to participate.

A social gathering sharing cultural and traditional arts will be held this morning 9am to noon at the Culture & Heritage Department. Community members are invited to join and share and learn from each other.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

Warm Springs Senior Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up at the Senior Center. Stuffed Bell Pepper Casserole is on today’s Menu.

There is a Fitness Fusion class on Tuesdays during the noon hour from 12:10 to 12:50 at the old Elementary School gym. Pilates Yoga class is every Wednesday at the old elementary school gym, during the noon hour from 12:10 to 12:50.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

There are 2 Public Scoping Meetings being held tomorrow on the Tenino Hazard Fuels Reduction Project and Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale. The first meeting is 10am – 2pm and lunch will be served. The 2nd meeting is 4-7pm with Dinner. both Meetings are at the Greeley Heights Community Building..

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Head Start Round Up Physicals are scheduled for tomorrow at the Health and Wellness. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. The visit will include a physical with a medical provider, a dental screening and a limited vision screening.

Madras High School is hosting all 9th grade students for the Buffs are Back BBQ tomorrow from 5-7pm at the school. Students can get their schedules, pick up school supplies and learn more about the year ahead. On Thursday – all high school students are invited to a Buffs are Back BBQ from 5-7pm at Madras High School.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ is Thursday September 1st at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy from 4-6pm. There will be food, back packs and lots of booths set up with information, school supplies and swag. Everyone is welcome!

It’s back to school for the Jefferson County 509J School District on Tuesday, September 6th. There are new school hours this year. At the Warm Springs K8 – the school day is 8am – 2:50pm with late starts on Monday at 9:30. JCMS days start at 8:10 and go until 3 – with a 9:40 start time on late start Mondays. Madras High School hours are 8-3:10 with a 9:30 start on Mondays. And Bridges will run 7:55 – 3:05, starting at 9:25 on Mondays.

There is a Youth Mural Class for ages 14-18 coming up this fall. The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxsimisha are teaming up for this 5 week class that will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 4:30-6. To sign up call Mallory at 541-553-3148 or email her at mallory@wscat.org.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 2022 Sobriety Powwow is coming up Tuesday, September 6th on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center. It starts at 5:30.

Everyone is encouraged to test routinely for COVID-19 using home test kits available at the Emergency Management office. Because many COVID-19 cases have no or mild symptoms, testing weekly is one way to help prevent spreading the virus.