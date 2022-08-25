Event Flyers

Warm Springs K8 Language Class Sign Up

Posted on by sue.matters
25
Aug

The Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Department Language Program will be teaching all three languages of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this school year.

Families can sign up their student for Ichishkin, Kiksht or Numu language class now.(WSK8 SIGNUP 22-23)

There is a form to complete and return to the Culture & Heritage office or you can fill out the form and email it to radine.johnson@wstribes.org 

You can download a Word version of the form – that you can complete and return – HERE

For more information you can call 541-553-3290.

 

 

 

sue.matters