KWSO Job Report 8/25/22

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs current job opportunities are:
Wildlife Biologist II
Range Rider
Assistant Prevention Technician – Seasonal
Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst
ASC Office Manager
Committee Secretary
Water Technician – Limited Duration
ECE Teachers, Assistants, Aids and Administrative Staff – Limited Duration
Covid Techs – Limited Duration
HR Office Coordinator
Office Support Specialist
Pest Control Management Coordinator
Tribal Court Administrator
Fisheries Biologist II
Corrections Sergeant
Communications Officer
Conservation Enforcement Officer
Deputy Clerk
Hydrologist
Soil Scientist/Watershed Planner
WS Housing Maintenance Worker
Restoration Technician Seasonal
Fire/Medic
Assorted Work Experience Jobs
Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)
To see job details and apply visit warmsprings-nsn.gov and select JOBS to
browse the current employment opportunities.
The Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic is hiring for these positions:
Nurse
Family Practice Physician
Dental Assistant
Health Technician – Clinical Assistant
Pharmacist (Clinical)
Apply for I H S positions at USA jobs dot gov.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs is currently accepting applications for:
Supervisory Social Worker
Find more information and apply at USA jobs dot gov.
The Jefferson County 509J School District’s newest job listings are:
Educational Assistant II – Child Care at Madras High School
ELL Teacher at Madras High School
ERC Special Education Educational Assistant 1 at JCMS
2 nd grade teachers (temporary) at Buff & Madras Elementary
Cooks Helper
JROTC Army Instructor at Madras High School
21 st Century After School Educational Assistants and Peer Tutors
Certified Teachers for 21 st Century Afterschool Program for Extra Duty at
Madras High School and the Warm Springs K8
Family Access Network Advocate
Educational Assistant 1 at Buff Elementary
After School Food Program – Head Cook and Assistant Cook (Current
JCSD Employee)
See the complete listing, job descriptions and apply at https://jeffersonco.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx#aJobListings
Indian Head Casino’s current job listings are:
- Cage Cashier
- Cage Main Bank Cashier
- Coffee Station Attendant
- Controller
- Cook
- Count Team Member
- Custodian
- Executive Chef
- Guest Service Operator
- Kitchen Steward
- Lead Cook
- Lounge Bartender
- Maintenance Man II
- Player Development Supervisor
- Players Club Ambassador
- Player’s Club Lead Ambassador
- Revenue Auditor
- Security Officer
- Server
- Slot Keyperson
- Table Games Dealer
- Tule Grill Attendant
- Tule Grill Cook
- Server
- Slot Keyperson
- Table Games Dealer
- Tule Grill Attendant
- Tule Grill Cook
- Server
Visit the Careers page at https://indianheadcasino.applicantpool.com/jobs/
At the Plateau Travel Plaza, these are the current job openings:
Accounting Supervisor
C-Store Cashier
C-Store Supervisor
Custodian
Fuel Attendant
Host Cashier/Server
Line cook
Security officer
Apply online at Plateau Travel Plaza dot com.
The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission has these employment
opportunities:
CRITFC Positions
o Deputy Director
o Public Information Specialist
Law Enforcement Positions
o Police Officer
o Dispatcher/Communications Officer
Visit https://critfc.org/jobs/ for full position details and applications. You can also
find links to CRITFC Member Tribes’ Job Listings.
Medical Transcriptionist
The City of Madras and Jefferson County are hosting a community Job Fair September 15 th from 11:30am til 4pm outside of Madras City Hall. It’s a chance to meet with several local businesses. You’re encouraged to bring several copies of your resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews. Any local business interested in signing up should email Work Source Oregon at OED_HIRECENTRALor@employ.oregon.gov.
KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by the ON TRACK OHSU program. On Track OHSU’s Gordon Scott is the community liaison for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu
There are a lot of employment opportunities in the Health & Science field. Understanding what jobs there are in those areas and the required
qualifications can help lead you down a health and science career path!
A Medical Transcriptionist, also known as and MT, is someone who deals with the process of converting voice-recorded reports, dictated by health care
professional, into text format. If you are good at spelling, grammar, have the ability to work with deadlines, and are skilled at keyboarding this may be the
career for you. The average yearly salary for Medical Transcriptionist in Oregon is $38,000. 1 If you are interested in a career as a Medical Transcriptionist some recommended high school courses are word processing, English, composition, and business. After graduating high school, you can go into vocational,
community, or online schools to get a certificate or associate degree in medical transcription. Some schools in Oregon that offer Medical Transcription degrees are Mt. Hood Community College, Chemeketa Community College, and COCC. Think about if being a Medical Transcriptionist is a good fit for you.