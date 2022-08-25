KWSO Job Report 8/25/22

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs current job opportunities are:

Wildlife Biologist II

Range Rider

Assistant Prevention Technician – Seasonal

Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst

ASC Office Manager

Committee Secretary

Water Technician – Limited Duration

ECE Teachers, Assistants, Aids and Administrative Staff – Limited Duration

Covid Techs – Limited Duration

HR Office Coordinator

Office Support Specialist

Pest Control Management Coordinator

Tribal Court Administrator

Fisheries Biologist II

Corrections Sergeant

Communications Officer

Conservation Enforcement Officer

Deputy Clerk

Hydrologist

Soil Scientist/Watershed Planner

WS Housing Maintenance Worker

Restoration Technician Seasonal

Fire/Medic

Assorted Work Experience Jobs

Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)

To see job details and apply visit warmsprings-nsn.gov and select JOBS to

browse the current employment opportunities.

The Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic is hiring for these positions:

 Nurse

 Family Practice Physician

 Dental Assistant

 Health Technician – Clinical Assistant

 Pharmacist (Clinical)

Apply for I H S positions at USA jobs dot gov.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is currently accepting applications for:

 Supervisory Social Worker

Find more information and apply at USA jobs dot gov.

The Jefferson County 509J School District’s newest job listings are:

Educational Assistant II – Child Care at Madras High School

ELL Teacher at Madras High School

ERC Special Education Educational Assistant 1 at JCMS

2 nd grade teachers (temporary) at Buff & Madras Elementary

Cooks Helper

JROTC Army Instructor at Madras High School

21 st Century After School Educational Assistants and Peer Tutors

Certified Teachers for 21 st Century Afterschool Program for Extra Duty at

Madras High School and the Warm Springs K8

Family Access Network Advocate

Educational Assistant 1 at Buff Elementary

After School Food Program – Head Cook and Assistant Cook (Current

JCSD Employee)

See the complete listing, job descriptions and apply at https://jeffersonco.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx#aJobListings

Indian Head Casino’s current job listings are:

Cage Cashier

Cage Main Bank Cashier

Coffee Station Attendant

Controller

Cook

Count Team Member

Custodian

Executive Chef

Guest Service Operator

Kitchen Steward

Lead Cook

Lounge Bartender

Maintenance Man II

Player Development Supervisor

Players Club Ambassador

Player’s Club Lead Ambassador

Revenue Auditor

Security Officer

Server

Slot Keyperson

Table Games Dealer

Tule Grill Attendant

Tule Grill Cook

Server

Slot Keyperson

Table Games Dealer

Tule Grill Attendant

Tule Grill Cook

Server

Visit the Careers page at https://indianheadcasino.applicantpool.com/jobs/

At the Plateau Travel Plaza, these are the current job openings:

 Accounting Supervisor

 C-Store Cashier

 C-Store Supervisor

 Custodian

 Fuel Attendant

 Host Cashier/Server

 Line cook

 Security officer

Apply online at Plateau Travel Plaza dot com.

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission has these employment

opportunities:

 CRITFC Positions

o Deputy Director

o Public Information Specialist

 Law Enforcement Positions

o Police Officer

o Dispatcher/Communications Officer

Visit https://critfc.org/jobs/ for full position details and applications. You can also

find links to CRITFC Member Tribes’ Job Listings.

Medical Transcriptionist

The City of Madras and Jefferson County are hosting a community Job Fair September 15 th from 11:30am til 4pm outside of Madras City Hall. It’s a chance to meet with several local businesses. You’re encouraged to bring several copies of your resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews. Any local business interested in signing up should email Work Source Oregon at OED_HIRECENTRALor@employ.oregon.gov.

KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by the ON TRACK OHSU program. On Track OHSU’s Gordon Scott is the community liaison for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu

There are a lot of employment opportunities in the Health & Science field. Understanding what jobs there are in those areas and the required

qualifications can help lead you down a health and science career path!

A Medical Transcriptionist, also known as and MT, is someone who deals with the process of converting voice-recorded reports, dictated by health care

professional, into text format. If you are good at spelling, grammar, have the ability to work with deadlines, and are skilled at keyboarding this may be the

career for you. The average yearly salary for Medical Transcriptionist in Oregon is $38,000. 1 If you are interested in a career as a Medical Transcriptionist some recommended high school courses are word processing, English, composition, and business. After graduating high school, you can go into vocational,

community, or online schools to get a certificate or associate degree in medical transcription. Some schools in Oregon that offer Medical Transcription degrees are Mt. Hood Community College, Chemeketa Community College, and COCC. Think about if being a Medical Transcriptionist is a good fit for you.