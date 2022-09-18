Warm Springs OSU Extension September News

Warm Springs OSU Extension is at it again – coming up with new recipes and ideas for meals plus sharing information about food preservation and providing information that can come in handy!

It’s great to have meals in the freezer for busy days or when you don’t feel like cooking. Freezing combination meals, such as casseroles, lasagnas, soups, and stews, is a way to get nutrition from multiple food groups.

Make them as usual and cool them rapidly. After cooling, you can freeze casseroles and foods like lasagna, in a foil lined dish then remove them from the dish, and package well to avoid freezer burn. You can wrap them in foil, or plastic or a combination of both to avoid freezer burn.

Soups and stews can also be frozen in wide mouth glass or food safe plastic jars. Make sure you leave one inch headspace to allow for expansion while freezing. You can also freeze foods in microwave safe containers if you plan to reheat them using a microwave.

There is a focus on Tofu this month and if you attended the Back to School BBQ Resource Fair – you may have enjoyed a sample of Tofu! Tofu is a nutrient-dense food made from the soybeans. It is especially high in protein and low in fat.

Tofu takes on the flavor of whatever you are cooking it with and can be used in place of ingredients such as chicken and beef.

Finally this month – the reality of emergency situations is something we may not think about every day but that is important to learn more about. Warm Springs OSU Extension offers these articles on how to adapt to meet your water and waste needs should a disaster or emergency situation occur