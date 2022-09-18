KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 19, 2022

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-553-2610. Any person 12 or older can get the new booster, as long as it’s been at least 2 months since their last COVID vaccine.

It’s Late Start Monday for Jefferson County 509J Schools. That means school starts 90 minutes later than usual and buses are running 90 minutes later than usual. At the Warm Springs K8 – school starts at 9:30 on Mondays and at 8am Tuesday through Friday.

Warm Springs Construction will begin milling and paving on Route 3 this week, with work expected to be completed October 6th on the section from Sunnyside Drive to Highway 26. Today they will start at the Sunnyside Drive intersection. Route 3 will be closed to all public traffic between 7am and 5:30pm and people will be detoured onto Upper Dry Creek Road and Sunnyside Drive.

Budget presentations are on the Tribal Council agenda – for the morning are Warm Springs Timber LLC; Housing; and Telecom and this afternoon will be Power Enterprise; Composite; and Kahneeta Village Project Update.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 1pm and 5-8pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every other Monday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents work together to find solutions to empower and encourage youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan. The next meetings are today.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

Madras JV Football has a home game today vs. Caldera at 5:30.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

Warm Springs Emergency Management’s drinking water distribution at the old school building is open weekdays from 9am to 4pm. They want folks to be aware that 5-gallon jugs of water are no longer available for pick-up or exchange.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education Committee is seeking input to help shape the priorities for its 3-year term. They have created an online survey and invite youth, parents, grandparents, educators who serve our students and community, Tribal employees and all Tribal members to participate. You can find the link in today’s Calendar at KWSO.org.

The Yakama Nation Veterans Day Powwow is November 11-12 at the White Swan Pavilion in White Swan, Washington. Fridays grand entry is at 6 and at noon and 6pm Saturday.