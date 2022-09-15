KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 16, 2022

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-553-2610. Any person 12 or older can get the new booster, as long as it’s been at least 2 months since their last COVID vaccine.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today 9am to 4pm. It’s closed from noon til 1 for lunch.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen; A resident of Oregon; & 18 years old on Election Day. To register to vote online you will need an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division (DMV). If you do not have an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card, you can complete the voter registration application and take it to your county elections office.

Madras White Buff varsity football has a game at Caldera High School tonight at 7. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the game.

The final Madras Saturday Market of the year will be open tomorrow from 10am to 1pm at Sahalee Park. You’ll find local arts, crafts, produce and more.

Drummers are requested for a Stone Setting and Memorial for Lucy Ann Miller Smith tomorrow morning at 9 at the Agency Cemetery followed by a Giveaway, Meal and Name Giving’s at the Warm Springs community Center Pavilion.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group presents a monthly Student Advocacy Class for students and parents to learn how to best advocate within the local school system. The class is 5:30-7pm at the Family Resource Center Library and will be held Thursday September 29th, October 27th and November 17th. A Meal will be provided. You can learn more by contacting Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service will do its fall Fruit Loop Tour on Thursday, September 29th. It’s free to join. They will depart from the Education Building at 8am to visit several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop and return at 5pm. If you’d like to attend, RSVP by calling 541-553-3238 or messaging the Warm Springs Extension Service Facebook Page – also let them know if you plan to drive your own vehicle or would like to join them on their van. Be sure to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money if you’d like to purchase produce.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.