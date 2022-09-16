KWSO News for Fri., Sep. 16, 2022

The Johnson O’Malley Committee for Warm Springs Families is now accepting applications for the fall extracurricular activity allowance. You can pick up an application at the Higher Education Office upstairs at the Education Building. The allowance for 509J & South Wasco County students is: $100 for Pre-K-5th grades, $150 for 6th – 8th grades and $200 for 9th – 12th grades. The deadline to apply is September 30th.

Warm Springs Construction will begin milling and paving on Route 3 next week. Paving subcontractor, Knife River, is scheduled to begin pavement milling operations on Monday, September 19th, starting at the Route 3 and Sunnyside Drive intersection. The work shift is expected to be 7am to 5:30pm and Route 3 will be closed to all public traffic during those hours. Traffic will be detoured to Upper Dry Creek Road and Sunnyside Drive. Route 3 will reopen each day at the end of the work shift.

Central Oregon Community College recently received a $750,000 grant from the National Science Foundation that will be used to recruit underserved students and train them for careers in the expanding tech sector. The funds will enable the college to recruit low-income, academically gifted students interested in degrees in the fields of computer and geographical information systems, provide 45 scholarships of $10,000 each, and develop new career-connected training within COCC’s programs to best align with industry needs.

In Local Sports: Madras Lady Buffs Volleyball was in action yesterday. They were on the road to Estacada in League action and the Varsity squad fell to the Lady Rangers 3 matches to none. The JV1 squad won their game 2 matches to 1 and the JV2 fell in their game 1 match to 2. Next up for the Lady Buffs, the Varsity Squad will be at the Sisters Tournament tomorrow morning starting at 8am. On the Gridiron, the Buff Boys Varsity Football is in action tonight as they travel over to Caldera high school in Bend. The Wolfpack is looking to get their first win of the season as they have been completely shutout in their first two games against Pendleton and Grants pass, being outscored by a total of 62-0. Meanwhile, Madras is pushing to keep their momentum as they have started the season 2-0 with victories over Sweet Home and Sisters. Kickoff is at 7pm and if you can’t make the game in person you can catch the live action here on KWSO.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: