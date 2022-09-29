KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 30, 2022

Funeral Arrangements for Shari Macy – they will leave Bel-Air Funeral Home at 2pm today and the dressing is at 3 at Simnasho Longhouse. There will be overnight services with midnight last meal. Burial is on Saturday at 8am at Simnasho Cemetery.

Applications for the Johnson O’Malley Committee’s fall allowance for extra-curricular activities for 509-J and South Wasco County students are being accepted through today. Application Packets are available at the Higher Education office and you can also DOWNLOAD THE PACKET HERE.

Braised steaks are on the senior lunch menu today. Meals are at available for pick up or delivery 11:30am to 1pm at the Senior Center.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today 9am to 4pm. It’s closed from noon til 1 for lunch.

Today is the deadline to apply for Warm Springs board vacancies. Letters of interest, resumes and consent for criminal & credit background checks are to be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO by 5pm to be considered.

Madras varsity football takes on Pendleton/Nixyaawii tonight at 7. KWSO will broadcast the game live.

Sanitation reports that both garbage trucks are broke down and are in the process of getting repaired. Everyone is asked to please be responsible for your trash. If you are able to take it to the landfill yourself, make sure it is placed in the big bin. Do not leave bags on the ground outside the bin. Dumpster divers are asked to leave bags alone with so much trash being taken by individuals. If you are able to assist elders or others who need assistance to have their trash taken to the landfill. There is no estimate for when repairs will be completed

The Harlem Wizards will play the Hooping Eagles, a team of 509-J teachers and principals, in a fundraising event at Madras High School on Tuesday, October 4th. Doors will open at 6pm and the event is from 7-9. Proceeds benefit the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Advance tickets are available now at a discounted price online.

Western Monarch Butterflies are native to Central Oregon but are struggling to survive. Native milkweed is a plant that can be used to create a butterfly garden. The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Deschutes Land Trust will be giving out free native milkweed plants at Warm Springs Market on Tue., Oct. 4th starting at 11:30pm.

The Warm Springs Timber Committee invites folks on the Willow Summit Timber Sale Tour on Friday October 7th from 9am – 3pm. Transportation is available with drinks and food provided. They will leave the Admin Building at 9am on October 7th.

Warm Springs Behavior Health reports that their phones continue to be unreliable but sometimes work. To contact them you can try the office line at 541-553-3205 and if that doesn’t work – try the office cell phone at 541-675-5481.