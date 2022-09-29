KWSO News for Thu., Sep. 29, 2022

In Warm Springs, Tribal Council was in Session on Monday September 26th and the meeting was called to order at 9:12am by Vice Chair Captain Moody. They started with an update from the Secretary-Treasurer and then went in to the October Agenda and travel delegations. The October draft agenda will be reviewed for approval on October 3rd. They then transitioned into draft resolutions beginning with the Federal Transit Administration, P.L. 93-638 Self-determination contracts, Wayne Miller Home site lease, Michael Leecy home site lease, the Inheritance Act purchase, Indian Head Casino Lease, Lafferty Lease Renewal and Enrollments. They then went to a Federal Update call, a State Legislative Update Call, the 2023 Budget Discussion and October posting. Then Tribal Council received confirmation of the passing of Wasco Chief Alfred Smith Jr. The complete Tribal Council summary is TC SUM 09 26 22 .

A new program designed to ease water shortages for Central Oregon farmers will continue for another year. The Deschutes water bank offers cash payments to senior water rights holders to let their land go dry. That makes more water available to irrigators with junior water rights downstream in the North Unit Irrigation District. Executive manager Mike Britton [BRIT-tun] says the extra water helps as farmers in the district face more shortages. “Any additional water is good water. Whether it’s 50 acres or 500 acres that make their water available to North Unit, we’ll take it.” Leaky water canals and irrigation ditches limited the number of people who got cash payments this year. Project organizers are recruiting more volunteers to bank their water for next summer.

The Yurok Tribe is hosting its first ever summit focusing on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in California. Jefferson Public Radio’s Jane Vaughan reports. “The summit on October 4 will convene dozens of tribal leaders, state and federal lawmakers, and victim advocates for a series of presentations and discussions. Katherine Katcher is a policy advocate with the Yurok Tribe. She hopes participants will leave the summit with a clear plan to help address this problem. Katcher1: :16: Building the relationship between advocates and tribal leaders is the only way that we can start to tackle these issues, which is together and in a coordinated, comprehensive, and holistic way. The response thus far from the federal and state government has been really disjointed. Research from the Yurok Tribal Court shows that one in five cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people is from Northern California, specifically Humboldt County. Katcher hopes the summit will serve as a call to action for the state to address this crisis. I’m Jane Vaughan reporting.”

In Local Sports: the Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Football team hosted 3 Rivers yesterday at the Madras High School. After taking a 14-0 halftime lead, the Eagles put a little more effort in and came away with the win 38-0. The Eagles are now 2-0 on the season and will next travel to La Pine on Wednesday October 5th. In Eagles Cross Country, they traveled to the Sister’s Invitational, in the 6th Grade Boys division, River Edwards, Michael Wallulatum, Drake Brisbois, JoeRay Stwyer and Kenyon Kalama competed. In the 6th Grade Girls Division, Nizhoni Yallup, Ovienda Bisland, Sahara Circle and Elonor LeClaire Jim competed. In the 7th/8th Grade boys division, Julian Stwyer, Elison Chavez, Jesiah Johnson, Harlan Waheneka, Dennis White and Liam Circle competed. And in the 7th/8th grade girls division, Lynnelle Danzuka, Miayala Suppah, Ciara Wolfe and Journey Hurtado competed. In Madras High School Lady Buffs Volleyball, JV1 fell in 2 sets 8-25 and 11-25, JV2 fell 13-25 and 25-2, Varsity fell 3 matches to none. Next up for the Lady Buffs Volleyball is a trip to Junction City for the Junction city Tournament on Saturday. Lady Buffs Soccer was in action yesterday as they hosted Molalla, they fell in league action 3-0. Next up for the Lady Buffs they are hosting Crook County on Tuesday.

