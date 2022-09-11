KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 12, 2022

Warm Springs Emergency Management’s drinking water distribution at the old school building is open weekdays from 9am to 4pm. They want folks to be aware that 5-gallon jugs of water are no longer available for pick-up or exchange.

Applications are still being accepted for the Oregon Tribal Student Grant and students planning to attend college in the 2022-23 academic year are encouraged to apply. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is expected to pay for most or all public undergraduate college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Current and prospective students can learn more and apply online at Oregon student aid dot gov.

Tribal Council will hear budget presentations the. On the agenda this morning is a budget overview, Secretary-Treasurer and Human Services. This afternoon will be Public Safety, Public Utilities and Warm Springs Ventures.

Madras High School JV Football has a game in Sisters today at 6:30.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

A meeting for ceremonial hunters and meat cutters will be held tomorrow at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse.

A Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery has been set is open until 6pm Saturday, September 17th.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

There’s a Penny Carnival on Thursday, September 22nd from 6-8pm at the Warm Springs Youth Center gym. There will be food, games, crafts and music. For information on booths, call Warm Springs Prevention at 541-610-0036.

Heart of Oregon Corps Youth Build program offers students age 16 to 24 a chance to complete your GED, finish your Diploma or earn college credits while learning job skills and serving your community through building affordable housing or working at childcare facilities in Central Oregon. This is a 12 month commitment. You can learn more and apply at heart of Oregon dot org (https://heartoforegon.org/programs/youthbuild.html)