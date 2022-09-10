KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 11, 2022

Warm Springs Emergency Management’s drinking water distribution at the old school building is open weekdays from 9am to 4pm. They want folks to be aware that 5-gallon jugs of water are no longer available for pick-up or exchange.

Applications are still being accepted for the Oregon Tribal Student Grant and students planning to attend college in the 2022-23 academic year are encouraged to apply. The

Oregon Tribal Student Grant is expected to pay for most or all public undergraduate college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Current and prospective students can learn more and apply online at Oregon student aid dot gov.

Electric Company customers can report electrical outages when they occur – directly to your power company. Wasco Electric Co-Op customers can call 800-341-8580. Central Electric Co-Op can call 541-548-2144 during business hours or 866-459-8651 after hours. For Pacific Power – call 877-508-5088 or you can report an outage online at their website (https://csapps.pacificpower.net/public/outages-safety/report-outage)

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry, at 575 Hood Avenue is open every Sunday 9am-4pm and every Monday 9-1 and 5-8pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit will be on display October 20th thru January 7th in the changing exhibits gallery. Contact the Museum for more details.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more – or if you are a business interested in this opportunity – Contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.

A Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery has been set for 6am Monday, September 12th to 6pm Saturday, September 17th.

The City of Madras and Jefferson County are hosting a community Job Fair September 15th from 11:30am til 4pm outside of Madras City Hall. It’s a chance to meet with several local businesses. You’re encouraged to bring several copies of your resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday via Zoom, at noon & 5:30pm. This is a group to help parents support each other in empowering and encouraging our youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.