KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 12, 2022

As the New school year is back in session – sports and extracurricular activities are getting into swing. At Madras High School, the Native American Student Union will have their first meeting of the year on Wednesday September 21st. Jillisa Suppah is one of the program coordinators for the NASU Program. “We are excited to share that the Native American Student Union also known as NASU is back. Our first meeting will be Wednesday September 21st after school at 3:15-5:30pm in Mr. Jones Classroom, room 6. Each meeting will alternate each week from student lunch time to after school. Meal, snacks and cool raffle prizes will be provided at each NASU Meeting.” You can find more information about the Native American Student Union at Madras High School at the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Central Oregon Community College has announced plans to expand its Madras campus with a new, 15,000 square-foot facility to open in the fall of 2024. According to the press release, the expansion will help address the need for well-trained early childhood educators, the shortage of health care workers and the shortage of affordable child care slots. COCC will bring several of its most highly successful, existing programs to Madras, including early childhood education, medical assisting and nursing. The college says the expanded Madras campus will remain community-centered and culturally responsive.

In Local Sports: It was an exciting Friday Night as the Madras White Buffalo Football team pulled off a big victory over the Sisters Outlaws 29-14. They were led by 3 Touchdowns from receiver Cael White and a strong Defense led by Skytus Smith and Johan Poland keeping pressure on the Outlaws Offense. Head Coach Judd Stutzman breaks down the game. “So tonight we talked about 3 things that we needed to have to win. We talked about having execution on offense picking up the blitz, number two we needed to have good eyes on defense and number three we needed to exert our force on the other team. Those things helped us win, but really the fourth thing we added at halftime was the fourth E which was energy, our guys just didn’t seem to have the energy in the first half. They took up good coaching, in the second half we came out had a lot more fun had a lot more energy which helped us get the victory. Our goal each week is to go 1 and 0. So we got 24 hours to celebrate this, break down film, try to get better, make corrections, then we’re on to Caldera” Next up for Madras is a trip to Caldera High School as the Buff Boys are pushing to start the season off 3-0. You’ll be able to catch that action live here on KWSO, kickoff will be at 7pm.