KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 26, 2022

It’s Late Start Monday for Jefferson County 509J Schools. That means school starts 90 minutes later than usual and buses are running 90 minutes later than usual. At the Warm Springs K8 – school starts at 9:30 on Mondays and at 8am Tuesday through Friday.

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning – Secretary-Treasurer Update; October Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; Draft Resolutions; Enrollments; Federal Legislative Update Call; and State Legislative Update Call. This afternoon – 2023 Budget Discussion and October Posting

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every other Monday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents work together to find solutions to empower and encourage youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan. The next meeting October 3rd.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 1pm and 5-8pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

The MAC Recreation District board will hold a special board meeting today at 6pm at the Madras Aquatic Center. The public may attend the meeting in-person or via Zoom. To schedule live public comments via Zoom, please email your request to executivedirector@macrecdistrict.com or call (541) 475-4253 by 1:00 today. All requests should include your name, phone number and address.

Here’s what’s on the Madras High School Sports schedule today:

Volleyball travels to Molalla – JV & JV 2 play at 4:30; Varsity at 6

Girls Soccer compete at The Dalles – JV & Varsity start at 4:30

Boys Soccer have home games vs. The Dalles – Varsity at 4, JV at 5:30

JV Football is on the road at Scappoose – kick off is at 6

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

The Harlem Wizards will play the Hooping Eagles, a team of 509-J teachers and principals, in a fundraising event at Madras High School on Tuesday, October 4th. Doors will open at 6pm and the event is from 7-9. Proceeds benefit the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Advance tickets are available now at a discounted price online at harlemwizards.com.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is re-advertising its board vacancies until September 30th at 5pm. The open positions are for:

Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

Waterboard

Ventures Board

Composite Board of Directors

Credit Board of Directors

Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors

Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission

Telco Board of Directors

Letters of interest, resumes and consent for criminal & credit background checks must be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO at the Administration Building.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. If you want to see your voter registration information or if you moved and need to update your address, or if you have had a name change – you can check the Oregon Secretary of State Website

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service will do its fall Fruit Loop Tour this Thursday. It’s free to join. They will depart from the Education Building at 8am to visit several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop and return at 5pm. If you’d like to attend, RSVP by calling 541-553-3238 or messaging the Warm Springs Extension Service Facebook Page – also let them know if you plan to drive your own vehicle or would like to join them on their van. Be sure to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money if you’d like to purchase produce.