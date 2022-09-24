KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 25, 2022

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-553-2610. Any person 12 or older can get the new booster, as long as it’s been at least 2 months since their last COVID vaccine.

Tananawit is looking for Warm Springs tribal art vendors to set up at the Hunter Noack “In A Landscape” concert this Saturday, from 2-6:30pm. To sign up call 541-553-3249.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. If you aren’t sure if you are registered you can check online to find out at the Oregon Secretary of State Website

The MAC Recreation District board will hold a special board meeting on Monday, September 26th at 6pm at the Madras Aquatic Center. The public may attend the meeting in-person or via Zoom. To schedule live public comments via Zoom, please email your request to executivedirector@macrecdistrict.com or call (541) 475-4253 by 1:00 p.m. on the day of the board meeting. All requests should include your name, phone number and address.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue. It will be open tomorrow 9 til 1:00 and 5-8pm.

Applications for Johnson O’Malley Committee’s fall allowance for extra-curricular activities for 509-J and South Wasco County students are being accepted until September 30th. Application Packets are available at the Higher Education office.

The 54th Annual Cowdeo is on October 15th at 10am at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Registration is open at www.cowdeo.com.

Papalaxsimisha presents a Youth Boys’ Big Drum Series September 28th thru October 26th. Sessions will take place on Wednesdays from 5:45-7:30pm on the grassy area in front of the Prevention Building. Dinner will be provided. It’s open to boys ages 10 and older and they will learn about proper drum etiquette, taking care of yourself, the drum and a song. Facilitators are Neal Morning Owl and Johnson Bill. For more information contact Jillisa Suppah

The Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery has been extended and will open at 6am Monday for 3 nights.

COCC will hold community events at the Bend campus to honor and celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, on Monday, October 10th. There is a bead-making workshop from 2-4 p.m. in Wille Hall. Space is limited; RSVP by emailing cwalker2@cocc.edu. A screening and discussion of the documentary film “We Will Stand Up,” will be from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Hitchcock Auditorium. The film follows the family of a young Cree man fatally shot in 2016 in a Saskatchewan farmyard, as they seek justice from Canada’s legal system. Both events are free and open to the public.