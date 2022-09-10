KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 10, 2022

On display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibits Gallery is the traveling exhibit “Faces From The Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America.” Coming up in October is the Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit. The categories will be Traditional & Contemporary Art. Contact the Museum for more details. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm. Their website is museum at warm springs dot org.

Door Church is having a concert in Warm Springs today featuring “Unchained” from Seattle. Everyone is welcome for the free music and food. It starts at 1pm at the Community Center Pavilion.

Madras High School JV Volleyball will compete at the Crook County Tournament in Prineville today. Cross country is at the Ash Creek XC Festival.

The Madras Saturday Market is open from 10am to 1pm at Sahalee Park. You’ll find local arts, crafts, produce and more.

The Latino Community Association Presents “Latino Fest” in Madras today from 11am to 5pm at Sahalee Park. There will be live music, dancing, food, games for kids, a community resource fair and COVID-19 vaccinations available.

Trivia Night, that benefits the Jefferson County Historical Society, is back tonight at 5pm and will be held at Mecca Grade Estate Malt and Tasting Room at 9619 NW Columbia Drive. It’s 4-6 person teams with a $5 fee per person.

A meeting for ceremonial hunters and meat cutters will be held on Tuesday, September 13th at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse.

Heart of Oregon Corps Youth Build program offers students age 16 to 24 a chance to complete your GED, finish your Diploma or earn college credits while learning job skills and serving your community through building affordable housing or working at childcare facilities in Central Oregon. This is a 12 month commitment. You can learn more and apply at heart of Oregon dot org (https://heartoforegon.org/programs/youthbuild.html)

A Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery has been set for 6am Monday, September 12th to 6pm Saturday, September 17th.

Warm Springs Emergency Management’s drinking water distribution at the old school building is open weekdays from 9am to 4pm. They want folks to be aware that 5-gallon jugs of water are no longer available for pick-up or exchange.

Applications are still being accepted for the Oregon Tribal Student Grant and students planning to attend college in the 2022-23 academic year are encouraged to apply. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is expected to pay for most or all public undergraduate college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Current and prospective students can learn more and apply online at Oregon student aid dot gov.