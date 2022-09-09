KWSO News for Fri., Sep. 9, 2022

The Commodities Food Bank, NeighborImpact and Warm Springs Emergency Management have teamed up for another free food market in Warm Springs today. Community members are invited, it will be set up in the gravel parking lot across from Warm Springs Market starting at 4:00pm. They’ll have produce and other food items, water and cleaning supplies. You will not need to provide income or identification documents, but you should bring some shopping bags for your items.

The Warm Springs COVID-19 local response team is in the process of reviewing all protocols that the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has adopted over the course of the pandemic and preparing a recommendation for which protocols should continue to be implemented. Until any changes are approved, face masks are still required in Tribal facilities where 6 feet of social distancing is not possible. And please remember that face masks are still required in medical facilities – which means any place where health care, including physical, dental, or behavioral health care is delivered.

The Central Oregon Health Council is hosting a series of 11 listening sessions throughout the region to hear from residents who are struggling to pay for basic needs yet earn too much to qualify for financial assistance. Participants will be asked to share how they are coping, their greatest challenges, frustrations, and ideas and solutions. Each listening session participant will receive $50 and a free meal. They will be scheduled starting this month through January and will include sessions in Warm Springs and Madras.

Central Oregon Community College has announced plans to expand its Madras campus with a new, 15,000 square-foot facility to open in the fall of 2024. According to the press release, the expansion will help address the need for well-trained early childhood educators, the shortage of health care workers and the shortage of affordable child care slots. COCC will bring several of its most highly successful, existing programs to Madras, including early childhood education, medical assisting and nursing. The college says the expanded Madras campus will remain community-centered and culturally responsive.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Lady Buffs Volleyball was in action yesterday hosting Sweet Home. The Lady Buffs varsity squad fell 3 matches to none. The JV1 team had scores of 14-25, 25-21 and 5-15, falling two matches to 1. Next up for the Lady Buffs is a trip to Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday Sept. 13th. Lady Buffs Soccer was also in action yesterday as they hosted Mt. View High School. The Lady Buffs fell to the Lady Cougars 8-0. Next up for Lady Buffs Soccer they will be hosting Estacada on Tuesday Sept. 20th. the Madras High School White Buffalo Varsity football team is in action today! They are hosting the Sister’s Outlaws in non-league action. The Buff Boys are coming off of an overtime victory over Sweet Home last Friday 26-20. The Sisters Outlaws are hoping to continue with a win as they traveled to Burns last Friday and came away with a 23-0 victory. Coach Stutzman talked about the game plan going in to that game and what he worked on this week. “Kinda look for the weaknesses on each side of the ball with the offense and the defense. On the offensive side with them running a 3-man front we knew we’d be able to run downhill and so that was our point of emphasis with the offensive line setting the foundation up front. On the defensive side we had a game plan going into the game. It kind of got scratched a little bit, didn’t bring as much pressure as maybe we wanted to, they were throwing quicker passes so the Quarterback didn’t have the ball for a long time, so we actually ended up running a lot more zone, bringing less pressure up front on the defense. The big thing for us is we’re going to have to cut down on the penalties and turnovers. We talked about that. We talked about being great in those three different areas of blocking, tackling, turnovers, penalties, kicking and punting so. The big thing we need to get much better at is the self-inflicted wounds of the penalties that we had sustained the last game, which we had 13 which is far too many to beat a quality opponent each week. And then we had 3 turnovers that we gotta limit as well so. Those two things have been a point of emphasis throughout practice this week. We want as many people out there as possible, Warm Springs Community and the Madras community. All the support we can get is always grateful. The kids love to have as many people they know support them at their sporting events so that’s huge. Come out for the boys and lets make it a loud environment for Sister’s to try to thrive in.” Kickoff tonight is at 7pm and you can catch that action live here on KWSO.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny today with a high near 82 degrees

Tonight, Clear with a low around 48

Sunny tomorrow with a high near 90 degrees

Mostly Sunny on Sunday with a high of 94 degrees

