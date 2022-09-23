KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 24, 2022

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-553-2610. Any person 12 or older can get the new booster, as long as it’s been at least 2 months since their last COVID vaccine.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is Saturday, October 8th from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org.

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service will do its fall Fruit Loop Tour on Thursday, September 29th. It’s free to join. They will depart from the Education Building at 8am to visit several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop and return at 5pm. If you’d like to attend, RSVP by calling 541-553-3238 or messaging the Warm Springs Extension Service Facebook Page – also let them know if you plan to drive your own vehicle or would like to join them on their van. Be sure to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money if you’d like to purchase produce.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

South Wasco Connect is an event to connect people, businesses and organizations in the South Wasco region and its happening today at Kaiser Park and Maupin Civic Center from 11am til 2pm. There will be several exhibitors sharing their career experiences, job openings and resources offerings. Participants will have a chance to enter a drawing for cash prizes and Maupin shirts & hats.

Applications for Johnson O’Malley Committee’s fall allowance for extra-curricular activities for 509-J and South Wasco County students are being accepted until September 30th. Application Packets are available at the Higher Education office.

Papalaxsimisha presents a Youth Boys’ Big Drum Series September 28th thru October 26th. Sessions will take place on Wednesdays from 5:45-7:30pm on the grassy area in front of the Prevention Building. Dinner will be provided. It’s open to boys ages 10 and older and they will learn about proper drum etiquette, taking care of yourself, the drum and a song. Facilitators are Neal Morning Owl and Johnson Bill. For more information contact Jillisa Suppah

The Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery has been extended and will open at 6am Monday for 3 nights.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is hosting a family engagement night on Wednesday, September 28th. Dinner is at 5pm and activities from 6-7.