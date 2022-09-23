KWSO News for Fri., Sep. 23, 2022

The Hunter Noack, In A Landscape concert is coming to Warm Springs tomorrow (Saturday), rescheduled from earlier this summer. Dustin Seyler is with the Warm Springs Community Action Team. “Tickets were on sale, they’ve sold out. We have about a hundred tribal member tickets that were already alotted out to various tribal members. One thing that’s going to be offered here though is that if you didn’t get a ticket and you’re a tribal member, and you would like to attend including your family, come on up. Tribal members can come up, check it out and not have to worry about getting a ticket or something. As long as they have tribal ID’s they’re gonna be good to come on in.” They are still seeking Warm Springs tribal art vendors. Any Tribal Art Vendor can set up at the event for free but need to sign up with Sarah at the Tananawit store in the Casino Plaza.

Industrial Fire Precaution Levels on the Warm Springs Reservation have been updated as fire danger and risk has decreased. BIA Warm Springs Agency Superintendent Brenda Bremner sent notification of the changes yesterday. The reservation IFPL for Zones 1 and 2 are at Level 1. Currently the Warm Springs Reservation fire danger is HIGH. The changes also end the burn ban in Warm Springs. People are advised to continue to be careful and pay attention to general burning conditions. Cooler temperatures and recent moisture will lower the IFPL in Central Oregon to 1. Annual campfire restrictions along portions of the Crooked, Deschutes, John Day, and White Rivers, as well as on BLM-administered lands along Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus remain in effect until October 15th.

Oregon students took standardized tests for the first time in three years last spring. The results — out Thursday are one more indicator of the pandemic’s toll on education in the state. The state average shows both English Language Arts and Math scores fell by nine percentage points from 2019. Director of the Oregon Department of Education Colt Gill says the results reflect the significant disruptions that students and teachers experienced. We clearly know why overall our proficiency rates went down. School was disrupted, school was delivered differently, families were under stress and trauma, as were educators. We also know that groups in Oregon were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Gill says the results haven’t made him second-guess decisions to keep students in distance learning for long periods of time — while noting the state’s relative success in protecting public health.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Cross Country team participated in the Juniper Hills invite yesterday. In the 6th Grade division, River Edwards, Michael Wallulatum, Drake Brisbois, Kenyon Kalama, JoeRay Stwyer, AnnaBelle Yahtin, Nizhoni Yallup, Rosetta Berry, Ovienda Bisland, Elonor LeClaire Jim and Sahara Circle competed. In the 7th Grade division, EJ Denny, Jesiah Johnson, Elison Chavez and Journey Hurtado competed. In the 8th Grade Division, Julian Stwyer, Harlan Waheneka, Dennis White, Liam Circle and Ciara Wolfe competed. In MHS Sports: Lady Buffs Soccer was on the road to Gladstone yesterday and came home with an 8-0 loss, next they are on the road to the Dalles on Monday. Buff Boys Soccer hosted Gladstone and got back on the winning side of things as they won 1-0, the Buffs boys will next host The Dalles on Monday. Lady Buffs volleyball hosted The Dalles, JV1, JV2 and Varsity all fell in their matches. Next up for the Lady Buffs they are on the road to Molalla on Monday. Buff Boys Football is back in Action today as they take on Scappoose in non-league action. Scappoose is coming to town after getting a big victory over The Dalles 47-8, giving them a 2-1 record on the season. Madras on the other hand is coming in to this game 3-0 after they squeaked by 5A Caldera last week 14-6. Both teams are finishing this week with non-league action before they get to league play next week. Kickoff is at 7pm. If you can’t make the game tonight, you can catch the Live action here on KWSO.

