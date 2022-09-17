KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 18, 2022

A Columbia River tribal Commercial Gillnet Fishery for all of Zone 6 has been set for Monday, September 19th at 6am through 6pm Thursday, September 22nd.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. If you aren’t sure if you are registered you can check online to find out at the Oregon Secretary of State Website

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue. It will be open tomorrow 9 til 1:00 and 5-8pm.

Heart of Oregon Corps Youth Build program offers students age 16 to 24 a chance to complete your GED, finish your Diploma or earn college credits while learning job skills and serving your community through building affordable housing or working at childcare facilities in Central Oregon. This is a 12 month commitment. You can learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/programs/youthbuild.html

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service will do its fall Fruit Loop Tour on Thursday, September 29th. It’s free to join. They will depart from the Education Building at 8am to visit several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop and return at 5pm. If you’d like to attend, RSVP by calling 541-553-3238 or messaging the Warm Springs Extension Service Facebook Page – also let them know if you plan to drive your own vehicle or would like to join them on their van. Be sure to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money if you’d like to purchase produce.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education Committee is seeking input to help shape the priorities for its 3-year term. They have created an online survey and invite youth, parents, grandparents, educators who serve our students and community, Tribal employees and all Tribal members to participate. Here’s the link for the survey.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every other Monday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents work together to find solutions to empower and encourage youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan. The next meetings are today.

South Wasco Connect is an event to connect people, businesses and organizations in the South Wasco region. It is coming up Saturday, September 24th at Kaiser Park and Maupin Civic Center from 11am til 2pm. There will be several exhibitors sharing their career experiences, job openings and resources offerings. Participants will have a chance to enter a drawing for cash prizes and Maupin shirts & hats.

The 50th Annual National Indian Days Powwow in White Swan, WA will be held September 23-25.