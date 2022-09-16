KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 17, 2022

A Stone Setting and Memorial for Lucy Ann Miller Smith is this morning at 9am at the Agency Cemetery. A Giveaway and Meal will follow with name giving’s for the Jered & Casandra Moses and Antone Fuentes families at the Warm Springs community Center Pavilion.

The last Madras Saturday Market for the year is happening today from 10am to 1pm at Sahalee Park. You’ll find local arts, crafts, produce and more.

On the Madras High School sports schedule today: Varsity volleyball competes at the Sister’s Tournament, JV Volleyball is at the Mountain View Invitational and Cross Country runners are at the Oregon City Invitational.

The Warm Springs Behavior Health Center offers 24/7 Crisis Support. If there is an emergency outside of business hours, call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will reach out to a crisis counselor to help you.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education Committee is seeking input to help shape the priorities for its 3-year term. They have created an online survey and invite youth, parents, grandparents, educators who serve our students and community, Tribal employees and all Tribal members to participate. Here’s the link to access the survey.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more – or if you are a business interested in this opportunity – Contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.

A Columbia River tribal Commercial Gillnet Fishery for all of Zone 6 has been set for Monday, September 19th at 6am through 6pm Thursday, September 22nd.

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-553-2610. Any person 12 or older can get the new booster, as long as it’s been at least 2 months since their last COVID vaccine.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. If you want to see your voter registration information or if you moved and need to update your address, or if you have had a name change – you can check the Oregon Secretary of State Website

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service will do its fall Fruit Loop Tour on Thursday, September 29th. It’s free to join. They will depart from the Education Building at 8am to visit several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop and return at 5pm. If you’d like to attend, RSVP by calling 541-553-3238 or messaging the Warm Springs Extension Service Facebook Page – also let them know if you plan to drive your own vehicle or would like to join them on their van. Be sure to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money if you’d like to purchase produce.