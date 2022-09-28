KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 29, 2022

The Funeral is this morning at sunrise for Wasco Chief Alfred Smith, Jr. Overnight services were held last night at the Agency Longhouse. Burial will be at the Agency Cemetery.

Sanitation reports that both garbage trucks are broke down and are in the process of getting repaired. Everyone is asked to please be responsible for your trash. If you are able to take it to the landfill yourself, make sure it is placed in the big bin. Do not leave bags on the ground outside the bin. Dumpster divers are asked to leave bags alone with so much trash being taken by individuals. If you are able to assist elders or others who need assistance to have their trash taken to the landfill. There is no estimate for when repairs will be completed.

The Fisheries Department will be down at the community center this morning at 10 giving away 21 bags of frozen coho from the Eagle Creek National Fish Hatchery. There will be a limit of 1 bag per family.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today from 10am til 1pm at the United Methodist Church, across from St. Charles Hospital in Madras.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today and tomorrow from 9am to 4pm, closed from noon to 1 for lunch. It provides food boxes with enough groceries to prepare meals for 5 days to eligible individuals and families.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball hosts Obsidian today at 3:30.

Madras varsity football takes on Pendleton/Nixyaawii tomorrow night at 7. KWSO will be on the road to broadcast the game live.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group Student Advocacy Class has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Warm Springs Behavior Health reports that their phones continue to be unreliable but sometimes work. To contact them you can try the office line at 541-553-3205 and if that doesn’t work – try the office cell phone at 541-675-5481.

Applications for the Johnson O’Malley Committee’s fall allowance for extra-curricular activities for 509-J and South Wasco County students are being accepted until 5pm tomorrow. Application Packets are available at the Higher Education office and you can also download the packet at kwso dot org in the news and information tab – choose events/opportunities from the drop down menu. https://kwso.org/2022/09/23222/

Tomorrow is the deadline to submit a letter of interest, resume and consent for criminal and credit checks to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Secretary Treasurer/CEO. They are seeking board members for: the Local Housing Authority; Water Board; Economic Development or Ventures; Composite Products; Credit Enterprise; Power & Water; Telecom; and the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission.

COCC is hosting virtual information sessions for its nursing program from on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 5pm, and Friday, Oct. 28th at 9am, to include a program overview, structure, length and cost. The sessions are designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number.

Western Monarch Butterflies are native to Central Oregon but are struggling to survive. Native milkweed is a plant that can be used to create a butterfly garden. The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Deschutes Land Trust will be giving out free native milkweed plants at Warm Springs Market next Tuesday October 4th starting at 11:30pm.

Heart of Oregon Corps Youth Build program offers students age 16 to 24 a chance to complete your GED, finish your Diploma or earn college credits while learning job skills and serving your community through building affordable housing or working at childcare facilities in Central Oregon. This is a 12 month commitment. You can learn more and apply at heart of Oregon dot org (https://heartoforegon.org/programs/youthbuild.html)