KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 13, 2022

Tribal Council will hear budget presentations today. This morning will be Natural Resources, Education and Human Resources. On the afternoon agenda are Governmental Affairs, Finance and Administrative Services.

Senior Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 to 1 at the Senior Building. Chicken Stew is on today’s menu.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

This will be a meeting for ceremonial hunters and meat cutters starting at 6:00 at the Agency Longhouse.

The City of Madras and Jefferson County are hosting a community Job Fair tomorrow from 11:30am til 4pm outside of Madras City Hall. It’s a chance to meet with several local businesses. You’re encouraged to bring several copies of your resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews.

Warm Springs Tribal Council has re-advertised its board vacancies. The open positions are for the following:

Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

Waterboard

Ventures Board

Composite Board of Directors

Credit Board of Directors

Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors

Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission

Telco Board of Directors

Letters of interest, resumes and consent for criminal & credit background checks must be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO in person at the Administration Building or by mail – PO Box 455, Warm Springs. The deadlines is September 30th at 5pm.

South Wasco Connect is an event to connect people, businesses and organizations in the South Wasco region. It is coming up Saturday, September 24th at Kaiser Park and Maupin Civic Center from 11am til 2pm. There will be several exhibitors sharing their career experiences, job openings and resources offerings. Participants will have a chance to enter a drawing for cash prizes and Maupin shirts & hats.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more – or if you are a business interested in this opportunity – Contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.