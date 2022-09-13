KWSO News for Tue., Sep. 13, 2022

In Warm Springs: The Warm Springs Community Action Team has reported a Breaking and Entering and theft from their storage shed recently. In a Facebook post yesterday, they provided a picture of a Generator, a Predator Super quiet Inverter 9500 and listed tires and heavy-duty chains as other items that were stolen. The non-profit organization stated that a small reward will be posted for information leading to the recovery of items and prosecution of those responsible and connected to the theft. Information can be emailed to Starla@wscat.org or contact the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department.

The 2022 General Election in Oregon is coming up on Tuesday November 8th, 2022. In order to vote you must be registered by October 18th, 2022 by 11:59pm as a new registrant, which is the 21st calendar day before an election. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: a U.S. citizen, a resident of Oregon, At least 16 years old and If you are not yet 18 years of age, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday. You can register to vote online with a valid state issued identification or you can complete a voter registration form and return it to your county elections office. To register to vote online or check your registration information a LINK will be posted in today’s news on the KWSO website.

U.S. Department of the Interior leaders will testify before two House Natural Resources Subcommittees this Wednesday. Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland will testify before the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands on Tribal co-stewardship of public lands. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Wizipan Garriott will testify before the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples on a variety of bills impacting Indian Country. The public can view the testimony on each subcommittee’s You Tube Page. House Natural Resources Subcommittee YouTube Links: National Parks, Forests and Public Lands Hearing Indigenous Peoples Hearing

In Local Sports: The Madras High School JV Football team was in action yesterday as they hosted the Sister’s Outlaws JV. They sent the Outlaws home with a loss as the White Buffs got the victory 24-20. Coming up this week for Madras High School sports, Lady Buffs Varsity & JV1 Volleyball is in action today as they are on the road to Trinity Lutheran, the Cross Country team will be over in Prineville tomorrow for the Jeres Cowboy Kickoff, Lady Buffs Varsity, JV1 & JV2 Volleyball is in action Thursday as they travel over to Estacada, the Buff Boys Varsity Football is on the road Friday night to Caldera High School in Non-League action and Saturday the Lady Buffs Varsity Volleyball is on the Road to the Sisters Tournament. You can catch the Friday Night Football action here on KWSO with kickoff at 7pm.

