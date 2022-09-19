KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 20, 2022

Applications for Johnson O’Malley Committee’s fall allowance for extra-curricular activities for 509-J and South Wasco County students are being accepted until September 30th. Application Packets are available at the Higher Education office.

Milling and paving work is happening on Route 3 weekdays from 7am to 5:30pm. Route 3 will be closed during work hours today through Thursday to all public traffic. Detours using Upper Dry Creek Road and Sunnyside Drive will be used.

The Harlem Wizards will play the Hooping Eagles, a team of 509-J teachers and principals, in a fundraising event at Madras High School on Tuesday, October 4th. Doors will open at 6pm and the event is from 7-9. Proceeds benefit the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Advance tickets are available now at a discounted price online.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. Agenda items this morning – Warm Springs Credit; Federal Lobbyist; and State Lobbyist. This afternoon – Tribal Attorney/Columbia Housing Update

Enchilada Soup is on the senior lunch menu today. Meals are at available for pick up or delivery 11:30am to 1pm at the Senior Center.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow after school from 3:15 to 5:30 in Mr. Jones Classroom. There will be snacks, activities and raffle incentives. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union Facebook Page for updates.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball will travel to Bend for a match with Trinity Lutheran today at 3:30. Eagles Football will take on Sisters today. The game is at 5:15 at La Pine High School

Today in Madras High School Sports: Volleyball teams host Gladstone – JV at 4:30 and varsity at 6pm; Girls Soccer teams host Estacada and both JV & Varsity have 4pm starts; Boys soccer teams are at Estacada – JV plays at 4:30 and varsity at 6.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. If you want to see your voter registration information or if you moved and need to update your address, or if you have had a name change – you can check the Oregon Secretary of State Website

There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at the Presbyterian Church tomorrow at 6:30pm.