KWSO News for Tue., Sep. 20, 2022

Paving continues today on Route 3 from Sunnyside Drive to Upper Dry Creek. Motorists need to detour around the road construction using Upper Creek Road and Sunnyside Drive 7am to 5:30pm. Allow yourself extra travel time and remember that these are residential areas and so reduced speeds need to be used. As always – use extra caution in construction areas to keep everyone safe.

And a reminder again that Warm Springs Sanitation plans on picking up both Monday and Tuesday trash routes today following yesterday’s missed pick up due to truck issues.

Bend Film has announced a presentation of three episodes of Reservation Dogs at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Friday October 7th as part of this year’s BendFilm Festival. The presentation will include Actors Gary Farmer and Tatanka Means. Earlier in the day the actors will be doing presentations at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy along with local film makers LaRonn Katchia and Bruitis Baez. For schedule and ticket information, log on to the Bend Film Festival website https://bendfilmfestival2022.eventive.org/schedule/631a1c63e14ab7004c874a64

The Museum at Warm Springs kicked off its 2022 Membership Drive yesterday. Current Museum members are encouraged to renew their memberships at the same or at a higher level. Past members are invited to rejoin. There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. Membership benefits include free admission for one year, 10% discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. You can become a member by visiting https://museumatwarmsprings.com/ The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed for lunch from Noon until 1 p.m.

The Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Language Program recently celebrated the publication of a new Warm Springs Ichishkiin Dictionary, a project that has taken many years and involved many fluent speakers. The comprehensive dictionary includes new linguistic spellings for many Ichishkiin words including the words for Coyote and News. You will notice a chace to the new spelling of the Spilyay Tymoo on the masthead of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Bi-Weekly Newspaper. From now on the spelling is Spílya Táimu.

Today is voter registration day. The November 2022 General Election is November 8th. The Warm Springs Reservation is voting precinct 14 of Jefferson County. There are 1,473 registered voters in precinct 14. The deadline to register for this upcoming election is October 18th. To vote you must be a registered voter in Oregon. To register to vote online you will need an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon DMV. If you do not have one of those IDs you can still use the online voter registration application. The information you enter will display on a voter registration card (PDF document) that you will need to print, sign and deliver to your county elections office to complete your registration. To vote you must be a registered voter in Oregon. To register or check to see if you are registered visit the Oregon Secretary of State website (https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en) or stop by your local County Clerk’s office.