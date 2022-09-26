KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 27, 2022

Roadwork will be done on Highway 3 from Highway 26 today and tomorrow with one lane closure and a pilot car. To turn on to Highway 3 you will need to come across 26 from Paiute Avenue. The turn lane on 26 will be closed.

Warm Springs Sanitation reports that the Garbage Truck is not running and trash routes can not resume until it is permanently repaired. There is no estimate for when that will be.

Corn chowder is on the senior lunch menu today. Meals are at available for pick up or delivery 11:30am to 1pm at the Senior Center.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow during lunch 12-12:30 in Mr. Jones Classroom. There will be lunch, activities and raffle incentives. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union Facebook Page for updates.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball has a match at Elton Gregory in Redmond today at 3:15.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-553-2610. Any person 12 or older can get the new booster, as long as it’s been at least 2 months since their last COVID vaccine.

This Friday is the deadline for applications for Johnson O’Malley Committee’s extra-curricular activities fall allowance for 509-J and South Wasco County students. Application Packets are available at the Higher Education office.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is hosting a family engagement night on Wednesday. Dinner is at 5pm and activities from 6-7.

Papalaxsimisha has a 5-week Youth Boys’ Big Drum Series starting this Wednesday. Sessions will take place on Wednesdays from 5:45-7:30pm on the grassy area in front of the Prevention Building. Dinner will be provided. It’s open to boys ages 10 and older and they will learn about proper drum etiquette, taking care of yourself, the drum and a song. Facilitators are Neal Morning Owl and Johnson Bill. For more information contact Jillisa Suppah

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

The Museum at Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit will be on display October 20th thru January 7th in the changing exhibits gallery. Contact the Museum for more details. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm. Their website is museumatwarmsprings.org.