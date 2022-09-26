KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 26, 2022

Last week’s highlights from the Interior Department include a visit to New Mexico by Secretary Deb Haaland to celebrate 50 years of Indigenous education at the Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute. And, Interior announced more than $36 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go toward woodland fire prevention, mitigation and restoration in eight states, including Oregon. Investments in wildland fire management in Oregon will increase fuels treatment in areas with high wildfire hazard potential, helping to protect homes and businesses and public drinking water. The department says these efforts will promote climate resiliency across landscapes and communities and will employ Tribal members, youth, and veterans.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Deschutes Market Road yesterday morning at 3:08am. In a news release from Bend Fire & Rescue, the first arriving crews found a fully involved 500 square foot log garage in flames which was attached to the residence by a covered breezeway. The garage sustained a roof collapse and was a total loss with damages estimated at around $225,000. Two occupants in the connected home were evacuated with fire department assistance as they were not awakened by the fire. Upon investigation, it was found that the fire originated in a plastic trash can inside the garage. The homeowner had spent several hours the previous day staining his deck, and had disposed of the oil soaked rags into the trash can. Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind the community that proper disposal of oily rags is key to preventing a spontaneous combustion fire.

The possible renaming of Lane County to “Kalapuya [KAL-uh-POO-ya] County” was the focus of Friday’s City Club of Eugene forum. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports. “Critics say the county’s namesake, Joseph Lane, has a checkered and controversial past that included supporting the Confederacy during the Civil War. Retired University of Oregon sociology professor Douglas Card says Lane came around in later years. Douglas Card: “He’d become moderate, he apologized for his mistakes, and old friends forgave him for his mistakes.” David Lewis is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. He says renaming Lane County would be one way to honor the region’s original inhabitants. David Lewis: “The Kalapuyans are kind of ignored in this area, and I think we do deserve something to recognize our long-term tenure, here.” Lewis says even if the name change doesn’t happen, it’s good to have people discussing the Kalapuya’s role in regional history. I’m Brian Bull reporting in Eugene.”

In Local Sports: Friday Night had some big game action for the White Buffalo Football as they hosted Scappoose in Non-League action. Scappoose was coming into the game with a 2-1 record as they had beaten up on The Dalles the week before 47-8. Madras was coming into the game 3-0 as they were looking to go 4-0 before league action began. Scappoose wasn’t going to let that happen as both teams got off to a somewhat slow start, but Scappoose pulled away with a 53-6 victory as their no huddle offense drained the Madras defense. Madras bid to remain undefeated was halted, but now they move in to League play and will travel to Pendleton this Friday. Pendleton/Nixyaawii blanked Ridgeview last Friday 42-0. Both Madras and Pendleton/Nixyaawii have 3-1 records coming into league play.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: