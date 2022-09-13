KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 14, 2022

Tribal Council will hear budget presentations today. This morning will be Tribal Court; G&A, Debt Service, Capital and tribal gatherings; and Tribal Council. On the afternoon agenda are Fish & Wildlife On and Off Reservation, and Community Assistance.

There will be no senior lunch today but there will be on this Friday.

The City of Madras and Jefferson County are hosting a community Job Fair tomorrow 11:30am until 4pm outside of Madras City Hall. It’s a chance to meet with several local businesses. You’re encouraged to bring several copies of your resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews.

Warm Springs Emergency Management’s drinking water distribution at the old school building is open weekdays from 9am to 4pm. They want folks to be aware that 5-gallon jugs of water are no longer available for pick-up or exchange.

In Madras High School Sports Cross Country competes at Crook County in Prineville today.

Drummers are requested for a Stone Setting and Memorial for Lucy Ann Miller Smith Saturday morning at 9 at the Agency Cemetery followed by a Giveaway, Meal and Name Giving’s for the Jered & Casandra Moses and Antone Fuentes families, at the Warm Springs Community Center Pavilion.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen; A resident of Oregon; At least 16 years old; If you are not yet 18 years of age, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday.​​ Register to vote online or check your registration information online at the Oregon Secretary of State Website https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group presents a monthly Student Advocacy Class for students and parents to learn how to best advocate within the local school system. The class is 5:30-7pm at the Family Resource Center Library and will be held Thursday September 29th, October 27th and November 17th. A Meal will be provided. You can learn more by contacting Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

The Museum at Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit will be on display October 20th thru January 7th in the changing exhibits gallery. Contact the Museum for more details. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm. Their website is museum at warm springs dot org.